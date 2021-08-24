H. Ric Luhrs Center announces fall schedule

The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center will be hosting several in-person performances in the coming months as it begins to re-open its doors. “Like other theatres, the Luhrs Performing Arts Center was forced to close its doors to the public over the last 18 months due to the pandemic. This resulted in a number of shows being cancelled, but we were fortunately able to re-schedule them and are excited to provide a preview of those shows now.” Robin Dolbin, Interim Director of the Luhrs Center said.