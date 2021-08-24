Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market May Set New Growth Story | Care 360, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic, Care 360, Practice Fusion & OptumInsight etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions for the foreseeable future.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Record#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Mckesson#Mckesson#Cerner#Allscripts#Athena Health#Htf Mi#Eclinicalworks#Ge Healthcare#Application End Users#Hospitals Geographically#Standard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Software
Related
HealthZDNet

Salesforce updates Health Cloud, highlights surround electronic health record strategy

Salesforce is rolling out a series of enhancements to its Health Cloud that advance the company's strategy to surround electronic health records and enable care from anywhere. The updates -- HIPAA compliance for Salesforce Maps, B2C Commerce and Salesforce Order Management, medication management, appointment management and remote patient exception monitoring -- appear incremental on the surface. But these additions do illustrate Salesforce's strategy for Health Cloud and industries overall, including financial services and media.
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Longevity Labs Partners With California-Based Upgrade Labs to Provide First Retail-Sales Locations in the United States for Longevity Supplement

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 13, 2021-- Longevity Labs, Inc., an Austria-based longevity company focused on developing cutting edge compounds to increase human health and lifespan, has announced its first-ever retail sales partnership in the United States with California-based biohacking facility, Upgrade Labs, to sell its award-winning anti-aging dietary supplement, spermidine LIFE ®. spermidine LIFE ® is the world’s first naturally extracted and clinically tested dietary supplement that promotes the renewal of cells. The active ingredient in spermidine LIFE ® is spermidine, an aliphatic polyamine compound found in ribosomes and living tissue and considered key to maintaining youthful cell function.
Technologymartechseries.com

Imprivata’s New Digital Identity Maturity Assessment Tool Illuminates Security Gaps for Healthcare Organizations

Provides key security and compliance guidance for a comprehensive digital identity strategy. Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare, introduced its digital identity maturity assessment, a new tool that helps health delivery organizations (HDOs) identify critical protections missing from their digital identity strategy. The assessment tool, combined with an intelligent roadmap toward identity maturity, bolsters every modern HDO’s identity and access management (IAM) strategy by ensuring robust security, compliance, and efficiency across the healthcare environment.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market to Reach $5.81 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, and Growing-up Milk), Ingredient (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores, and Others), and Point of Sale (Prescription Based and OTC): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027″. As per the report, the U.S. baby infant formula industry was accounted for $3.65 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Demand for data is growing, but so are data supply chain challenges

Data suppliers are unable to efficiently deliver relevant data to a growing number of data consumers, according to a 451 Research survey. 55% of those surveyed report that data is often stale or out-of-date by the time it is consumed or analyzed. Lack of automation and data security challenges are root causes of the friction, and unless resolved, organizations will struggle to be successful with DataOps and cloud migration.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Trimethylhydroquinone Market: Asia-Pacific to grow at 4.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2028: Allied Market Researh

Word Trimethylhydroquinone market accounted USD 944.2 million in 2020, and to hit USD 1.28 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028, According to the report published by Allied Market Research. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, regional scenarios, top investment pockets, value chain, and competitive landscape.
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

Digital Health Investments In Israel Soar During Pandemic

Israeli digital health companies raised $1 billion in the first half of 2021, exceeding the entire amount invested in all of 2020. This growth reflects the overwhelming interest in digital health investments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Globally, $20 billion was invested in this sector in the first six months of 2021.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Talent Acquisition Software Market Shaping A New Growth Cycle | Demand, IBM, Oracle

Latest survey on Worldwide Talent Acquisition Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Worldwide Talent Acquisition Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Worldwide Talent Acquisition Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are CornerStone on Demand, IBM, Oracle, SAP & WorkDay.
MarketsVentureBeat

Data management investments often stumble, survey finds

The bulk of investments made in data management platforms thus far has not been money well spent, according to a Data Value Scorecard published today by data lake platform Dremio. The scorecard finds only 22% of the data leaders surveyed said they have fully realized a return on investment (ROI)...
Technologyhealthcareittoday.com

Connect America Acquires Leading Remote Patient Monitoring Provider 100Plus

Acquisition establishes next-generation, AI-assisted digital health and connected care platform with integrated workflows and analytics to drive improved outcomes and higher quality of life. Connect America LLC, a nationally recognized innovator in digital health and connected care for seniors and vulnerable populations, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement...
Marketscoleofduty.com

3 Reasons Why Music Box Market May Still Earn Its Estimates for 2025

The global young population is increasing day by day. In addition to this, disposable incomes, as well as economic conditions, are improved over the past few decades which will upsurge the business growth of music boxes. Moreover, continues technological advancements in manufacturing toys, safety regulations, as well as available across the globe, will further fuel the demand for music boxes. These music boxes can be used as toys as well as decorative objects. They can be manufactured from wood, PVC or Metals.
Businessgamepressure.com

Intel Plans a Megafactory in the U.S.; Expands Existing Facilities

Intel is planning to build a new factory in the US and is expanding the Oregon facility. Is the capacity expansion an answer to the chip crisis and the popularity of AMD processors?. Intel is giving up on nanometers and preparing to develop more manufacturing technologies. It is expanding one...
InternetMySanAntonio

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Downstream Processing Market 2021 SWOT, Supply Chain Analysis, Demand, Key Players -Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.)

The Downstream Processing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Recent research from Decisive Markets Insights looks at the forecast period, 2020-2027, for the global market. Global Downstream Processing Market value amounted to USD XX only in the study but is predicted to reach USD XX by 2027 with an annual average of XX% over the forecast period. With this report, you will receive a comprehensive overview of the market, including drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and challenges, along with the key factors that may influence the market outcome, within your targeting period.
Healthhimss.org

Why Due Diligence is Key to Medical Device Security

In the movies, hackers make accessing information look so easy, but healthcare organizations are working as hard as they can to keep their organizations safe from cyberattacks. As medical devices become more advanced in their capabilities, there is an increased need to make them safe and secure when it comes to patients’ information and their safety.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Medical Membrane Market Sales Revenue to Touch $5.81 Billion By 2027 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical membrane market generated $2.73 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $5.81 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, major segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Healthcare It Solutions Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth Potentials | GE Healthcare, McKesson, Cerner

Latest Market Research on "Healthcare It Solutions Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Biometric Health Apps

Vivalink, a digital healthcare solutions company, has announced the launch of its enhanced 'Biometrics Data Platform' -- a unique digital tool designed to aid with the process of patient monitoring and data analysis for ambulatory and remote settings. Using medical wearable sensors, the platform offers users remote data capture technology,...
Businessbostonnews.net

Fogless Mirrors Market to Reach $787.1 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Fogless Mirrors Market by Type (Portable and Stationary), End Use (Residential and Commercial) and Sales Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."According to the report, the global fogless mirrors market generated $494.1 million in 2018, and is projected to generate $787.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos’ Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

Flytxt’s AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy