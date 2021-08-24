Cancel
Watch ‘Star Trek II’ Producer On Paramount Rejecting 2 Future Oscar-Winners To Direct ‘Wrath Of Khan’

By Anthony Pascale
trekmovie.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this summer, the 1982: The Greatest Geek Year Ever! crowdfunded documentary was announced. TrekMovie has been given a clip from the doc featuring one of the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan interviews. 1982 doc clip: Hugh Hudson and Ron Howard rejected as Wrath of Khan directors. Some...

