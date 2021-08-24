Rosemary I. Rathsack, age 88, a resident of Two Rivers and formerly of Manitowoc, entered eternal life while surrounded by family on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at her residence. Rosemary was born on September 15, 1932 in Manitowoc to the late Marie (Schuh) Helwig. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1950. On May 1, 1951, Rosemary married Robert W. Rathsack at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. After graduation, Rosemary was hired at age 17 by Manitowoc Savings Bank. After several years of being a homemaker, she went back to Associated Bank in the auditing department. Rosemary then went on to work at Manitowoc Company in their accounting department from where she retired at the age of 60. She enjoyed spending her time crocheting. Rosemary also loved to travel and took trips to Florida and Alaska with friends.