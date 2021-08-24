Non-Urgent Medical Procedures On Hold At Scripps
Due to rising COVID-19 cases, Scripps Health is postponing some medical procedures to help healthcare workers manage. Meanwhile, San Diego State University started the fall semester Monday morning, with many students back on campus for the first time since the COVID shutdown. Plus, a dizzying selection of 46 candidates appear on the ballot in California's recall election. We have a closer look at four of them — three Republicans and one Democrat.www.kpbs.org
Comments / 0