According to the new market research report "FRP Vessels Market by Fiber (Glass, Carbon, Others), Resin (Polyester, Resin, Others), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Water and Wastewater, Chemical, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The global FRP vessels market is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives emphasizing on adoption of clean fuel and growth in number natural and fuel cell electric vehicles are expected to drive the market.