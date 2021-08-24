Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asia-Pacific Satellite Communication Market to Grow at 10.1% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

Rise in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems, increase in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions, and surge in adoption of SATCOM equipment in online streaming services, radio, and TV broadcast are the major factors driving the growth of the global satellite communication market. Based on component, the services segment held the major share in 2019. Based on region, however, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR by 2027. Prominent Players: Al Yah Satellite Communication Company PJSC (Yahsat), Cobham Ltd, EchoStar Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Inmarsat Global Limited, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., SES S.A., SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Telesat Canada, and Viasat, Inc.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Small Satellite#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Allied Market Research#Cobham Ltd#Echostar Corporation#Inmarsat Global Limited#Ses S A#Viasat Inc#Download Report#Charts#Lamea#Yahsat#Mini Satellite#Micro Satellite#Applications Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Silk Market Trends By Types, Analysis By Growth Rate, Leading Players And Business Outlook 2021-2028

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Silk Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Public Sector Software Market is Booming Worldwide | NortonLifeLock, Microsoft, Cisco Systems

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Public Sector Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Public Sector Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Public Sector Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Heart Health Products Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 | ALTICOR, Nature's Way, Nutritech

The " Worldwide Heart Health Products - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are NBTY, GNC Holdings, ALTICOR, Silvertown Health, Asterism Healthcare Group, Physician Naturals, Irwin Naturals, Nature's Way Products, NAG Nutritech & Maritzmayer Laboratories. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Consumer Finance Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The " Worldwide Consumer Finance - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Bajaj Capital, Birla Global Finance, Housing Development Finance Corporation, ICICI, LIC Housing Finance, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Muthoot Finance, Cholamandalam & Tata Capital. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Bulb Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Bulb Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Big Analytics In Agriculture Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Awhere, Farmlogs, Agribotix

The " Worldwide Big Analytics In Agriculture - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are The Climate, Awhere, Farmlogs, Onfarm, Farmersedge, Agribotix, Agdna & Conservis. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Pakistan Cosmetics Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2021-2028 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, The Objective of the "Pakistan Cosmetics Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,2021-2028" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Report is to depict the trends...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Loan Servicing Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

The " Worldwide Loan Servicing - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are FICS, Fiserv, Mortgage Builder, Nortridge Software & Shaw Systems Associates. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Download Management Software Market May See Big Move | SoftByte Labs, Conceiva, YAZSOFT

The " Worldwide Download Management Software - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Microsoft, Tonec, Xi Soft, ReGet, YAZSOFT, MetaProducts, Westbyte Software, SoftByte Labs, Metaproducts, Conceiva, Xunlei & Tencent. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Education Technology Market: A Strong Foundation Post Covid Sets The Stage For Continued Outperformance

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Education Technology Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Education Technology market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Economythedallasnews.net

Nutraceutical Supplements Market Surveys, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2021-2031

Fact.MR analyse the Nutraceutical Supplements market by considering mentioned factors collected through extensive primary research from key opinion leaders (KOL) and demand-side participants at regional/country level, such as shrimp industry participants, retail and channel partners, end users etc. These estimates are further validated with supply-side participants such as C-level executives...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Modular Kitchen Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Modular Kitchen Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Dallas, TXthedallasnews.net

Medical Smart Textile Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Coming Years | Adidas International, Jabil, DowDupont, Toray Industries

The ' Medical Smart Textile market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Medical Smart Textile derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Medical Smart Textile market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Industrythedallasnews.net

Last Mile Delivery Market Swot Analysis by Key Players STO Express, YUNDA, FedEx

The latest research on "Worldwide Last Mile Delivery Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Industrythedallasnews.net

Small Hydro Power Market May Set Epic Growth Story with GE, Siemens, Schneider Electric

The latest research on "Worldwide Small Hydro Power Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Loan Origination Software Market to See Promising Growth Ahead| Ellie Mae, Calyx Software, FICS, Fiserv

The ' Loan Origination Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Loan Origination Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Loan Origination Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsthedallasnews.net

LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata

The ' LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; LegalTech Artificial Intelligence derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Internet Of Things For Smart Buildings Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Cisco Systems

The latest research on "Worldwide Internet Of Things For Smart Buildings Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Phycocyanin Market Rising Size, Huge Business Growth Opportunities with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2031

Global Phycocyanin Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 10.6% is relied upon to be recorded for the Phycocyanin market by 2031, referring to industry players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy