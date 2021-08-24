Master Your Rush POS (Formerly Koomi) and TD Merchant Solutions Now Provide an Integrated Payment-Processing Solution for Restaurants

Asia-based B2B digital payments platform SUNRATE has partnered with B2B trade platform Trustana to provide settlement services for Asia Pacific’s food trade industry. With the agri-food sector contributing USD 717 billion to economies across Southeast Asia, there reportedly is a massive opportunity for businesses and fintechs around the world to tap into the industry. This explosive growth, coupled with developments in the B2B trade space, has enabled both companies to come together to deliver a solution for Trustana’s customers. With SUNRATE’s payment services, Trustana will be able to offer their global clientele access to a safe and convenient settlement gateway.