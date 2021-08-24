Cancel
Master Your Rush POS (Formerly Koomi) and TD Merchant Solutions Now Provide an Integrated Payment-Processing Solution for Restaurants

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperiencing significant growth during the pandemic, Master Your Rush (MYR), together with TD Merchant Solutions, will support restaurants in streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Montreal, Canada - August 24th, 2021 Montreal-based MYR (formerly known as Koomi) has announced the integration of its point-of-sale (POS) technology with TD Merchant Solutions'...

Personal Financethepaypers.com

Resurs Bank, Trustly to launch direct payment solutions

Resurs Bank has announced launching direct bank payments in the Nordic market through a new partnership with Sweden-based fintech Trustly. With Trustly, consumers will be able to make direct banking payments from any account via their internet bank. The service will be available in the Resurs Checkout solution that combines all payment methods in the same integration.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

NCR Buys POS Firm Foremost Business Systems

Self-service kiosk and point-of-sale (POS) company NCR Corporation has acquired Foremost Business Systems, a Minneapolis firm that makes POS systems for the restaurant industry. NCR announced the acquisition Monday (Aug. 23), saying it would expand the reach of its restaurant technology, already used in more than 10,000 eateries worldwide. Terms...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
Economythepaypers.com

SUNRATE, Trustana to provide settlement services in APAC

Asia-based B2B digital payments platform SUNRATE has partnered with B2B trade platform Trustana to provide settlement services for Asia Pacific’s food trade industry. With the agri-food sector contributing USD 717 billion to economies across Southeast Asia, there reportedly is a massive opportunity for businesses and fintechs around the world to tap into the industry. This explosive growth, coupled with developments in the B2B trade space, has enabled both companies to come together to deliver a solution for Trustana’s customers. With SUNRATE’s payment services, Trustana will be able to offer their global clientele access to a safe and convenient settlement gateway.
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Barbershop POS Software Provider Launches Financial Management Card

Fintech entrepreneurs are using new technologies to generate profit catering to extremely unique niches, even barbershops. Squire Technologies, a financial management and point of sale system software provider specifically focused on barbershops, has teamed with Bond Financial Technologies, an enterprise-grade platform for embedded finance, to launch the Squire Card. Integrated into Squire’s mobile app, the Squire Card helps barbershops efficiently manage their cash flow. The card allows barbers to get paid faster, pay bills, track expenses, and withdraw funds based on future bookings.
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Technologymartechseries.com

Authenticom Launches ContactVia Helping Car Dealers Enhance Consumer Relationships Through Communication Channel Preference, Data Privacy Management

Software Solution is Integrated Directly into DealerVault, Authenticom’s Cloud-based Web Platform. Authenticom, Inc., the automotive retail industry’s leading data solutions provider, announced the launch of ContactVia, a software solution that allows automotive retailers to give their customers a choice in how they hear from the dealership. Marketing Technology News: NetDocuments...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Adyen & Shiji Partner to Streamline Hospitality Payments

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, August 25, 2021 - Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, today announced the launch of its integration with Shiji Payment Solutions, providing hospitality businesses the ability to utilize the Adyen platform together with Shiji, a leader in the provision of technological solutions for the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries.
Businessverdictfoodservice.com

NCR acquires restaurant solutions provider Foremost Business Systems

US-based enterprise technology provider NCR Corporation has acquired Foremost Business Systems, a point-of-sale (POS) and restaurant solutions provider, for an undisclosed sum. The deal will further expand and bolster NCR’s position in the restaurant technology segment. Currently, the company’s technology is used at more than 100,000 restaurants across the globe.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

McDonald's builds out marketing team focused on digital, global app

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp is promoting its U.S. marketing chief as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales. Morgan Flatley, who helped launch McDonald's "Famous Orders" campaign with pop stars including South Korean boy band BTS and rapper Saweetie, will become global chief marketing officer beginning Nov. 1.
Technologymartechseries.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Boosting the Supply Chain By Bringing Product Fulfillment to the Point of Task

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) massively disrupted supply chains thanks to panic buying, e-commerce spending frenzies and virus outbreaks that brought many manufacturing and fulfillment centers to a screeching halt. And, supply chain disruption is not going away anytime soon, but will exist long past COVID-19. Part of the issue is...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Mobile Auto Repair Services

Californian-based startup RepairSmith has just secured $42 million in funding for the development and expansion of its mobile auto repair service, which works by sending certified mechanics directly to customer's homes. Launched in 2019, the startup had already experienced significant growth, offering its service in seven states throughout the United...

Comments / 0

