Truehold Launches Innovative Real Estate and Home Services Solution in St. Louis

Continuing to live at home as one gets older can become challenging, as the costs associated with longer life expectancy become a burden and seniors’ wealth often remains locked in their home equity. Truehold is launching a new offering in St. Louis that provides seniors faced with this dilemma the ability to access their home equity without moving out or taking on debt like a reverse mortgage. Truehold, a new real estate and home services business, is catering to seniors and their desire for independence as they age. The company’s innovative sale-leaseback program allows homeowners to sell their home at 100% of its value, receive their home equity in debt-free cash, stay in their home for as long as they like as a renter, and have all maintenance and upkeep covered by Truehold. This model allows people to keep enjoying all the things they love about their home with less of the hassle. “We started Truehold after watching loved ones face difficult decisions about where to live and how to afford care. Some moved to assisted living, only to suffer health declines due to the jarring change,” said Brian Hardecker, founder and CEO of Truehold. “Others stayed in their homes but encountered surprise hardships that made it challenging for them to truly enjoy their retirement. There needed to be a better option for those who want to stay in their home—so we created one.” While a sale-leaseback product is relatively new to residential real estate, large companies looking to improve liquidity and reduce debt have used them for years with their commercial real estate. Sale-leasebacks can have many benefits for individuals, including paying off debts, freeing from the burden of home upkeep, protecting from housing market declines, diversifying into income-generating assets, covering new health expenses, and providing the ability to make the most of their retirement. Truehold brings together an experienced team with backgrounds in senior living, real estate, financial services, and customer experience. The company is passionate about bringing a fresh, consumer-focused approach to an antiquated, sometimes predatory industry, while treating customers as if they were family. “We’re committed to responsibly serving seniors and always putting their interests first. We’ll only suggest solutions that help improve their wellbeing—whether that be with us or someone else.” Hardecker said. “We’re excited to build a long-term, trusted service for St. Louis seniors and their families.” ### About Truehold Truehold, a real estate and home services company is providing a new choice for seniors who desire to maintain their independence as they age. A well-capitalized, American company, Truehold has brought together industry-leading experts to empower seniors to live longer at home with their innovative aging-in-place option. Learn more at truehold.com.