Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Truehold Launches Innovative Real Estate and Home Services Solution in St. Louis

Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Continuing to live at home as one gets older can become challenging, as the costs associated with longer life expectancy become a burden and seniors’ wealth often remains locked in their home equity. Truehold is launching a new offering in St. Louis that provides seniors faced with this dilemma the ability to access their home equity without moving out or taking on debt like a reverse mortgage. Truehold, a new real estate and home services business, is catering to seniors and their desire for independence as they age. The company’s innovative sale-leaseback program allows homeowners to sell their home at 100% of its value, receive their home equity in debt-free cash, stay in their home for as long as they like as a renter, and have all maintenance and upkeep covered by Truehold. This model allows people to keep enjoying all the things they love about their home with less of the hassle. “We started Truehold after watching loved ones face difficult decisions about where to live and how to afford care. Some moved to assisted living, only to suffer health declines due to the jarring change,” said Brian Hardecker, founder and CEO of Truehold. “Others stayed in their homes but encountered surprise hardships that made it challenging for them to truly enjoy their retirement. There needed to be a better option for those who want to stay in their home—so we created one.” While a sale-leaseback product is relatively new to residential real estate, large companies looking to improve liquidity and reduce debt have used them for years with their commercial real estate. Sale-leasebacks can have many benefits for individuals, including paying off debts, freeing from the burden of home upkeep, protecting from housing market declines, diversifying into income-generating assets, covering new health expenses, and providing the ability to make the most of their retirement. Truehold brings together an experienced team with backgrounds in senior living, real estate, financial services, and customer experience. The company is passionate about bringing a fresh, consumer-focused approach to an antiquated, sometimes predatory industry, while treating customers as if they were family. “We’re committed to responsibly serving seniors and always putting their interests first. We’ll only suggest solutions that help improve their wellbeing—whether that be with us or someone else.” Hardecker said. “We’re excited to build a long-term, trusted service for St. Louis seniors and their families.” ### About Truehold Truehold, a real estate and home services company is providing a new choice for seniors who desire to maintain their independence as they age. A well-capitalized, American company, Truehold has brought together industry-leading experts to empower seniors to live longer at home with their innovative aging-in-place option. Learn more at truehold.com.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Real Estate
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Home Equity#Assisted Living#Truehold Launches#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Investment property lender LendingHome to rebrand as Kiavi

Fix-and-flip mortgage originator LendingHome is rebranding in the coming months as Kiavi, a name that represents the unlocking of value in the nation's aging housing stock. The new name is the English phonetic representation of the Italian word "chiave," which means "key." "As we look ahead, we see an opportunity...
Fowler, OHFarm and Dairy

Real Estate (Land & Home).

REAL ESTATE: Located just northwest of Fowler, this property offers a great mix. of tillable and wooded land with two desirable homes. A total of 234 acres is split. between open land and wooded recreational land with an abundance of wildlife. Add the approximately 100 acres of row crop land...
Real Estatedabr.com

September 2021 Real Estate Services Spotlight – PrimeLending

Home Appraisal Process From the Lender’s Perspective. An appraisal gives your buyer and their lender an estimate of a home’s value and helps make sure your offer, and the purchase price, is in line with the home’s fair market value. During the appraisal process, the home is inspected and compared to similar homes in the area that have been sold within the last six to twelve months. While PrimeLending chooses who will conduct the appraisal, this is generally an expense paid for by the buyer. Some things that are considered in the appraisal include:
Travelbizjournals

Four benefits of innovative technology in commercial real estate

Over the last decade, particularly during the pandemic, we have increased technology use as a population. Historically, the commercial real estate industry has been slow to adopt some of the advances that our residential counterparts had already put into use. However, we’ve seen a major shift over the last few...
Farmington Hills, MIdbusiness.com

Commercial Real Estate Firm Launches in Farmington Hills

The Lewkowicz Group, a commercial real estate (CRE) brokerage led by Dan Lewkowicz and powered by Encore Real Estate Investment Services, was formally launched last week in Farmington Hills. Lewkowicz’s real estate background ranges from selling homes and investment properties to handling title insurance and business development to the construction...
Real Estateirei.com

U.S. commercial real estate Q2 review and outlook

The COVID-19 crisis froze commercial real estate investment markets in the second and third quarters of 2020, which started to thaw in the fourth quarter as demand for multifamily and industrial properties started to heat up. Now with more than 12 months of post-pandemic data, there are encouraging signs for real estate investment activity, said Manulife Investment Management.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Emirati wealth fund launches $1B U.S. industrial real estate venture

An Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund is betting big to capitalize on the hot industrial real estate market in the U.S. Mubadala Investment Co. has partnered with Dallas-based real estate investment firm Crow Holdings to develop $1 billion of Class A industrial properties across the country, according to Pensions & Investments.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $339,000

‘Community is hurting’ as family buries five children killed in East St. Louis fire Friends think pajama-clad man entered Webster Groves home by mistake before homeowner killed him Judge upholds sweeping new Missouri law that includes controversial public health provisions City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other The Big Boy, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis' largest insurance brokerage firms

Largest St. Louis insurance brokerage firms ranked by premium volume placed locally in 2020. Information on the list was supplied by individual firms and company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the St. Louis Business Journal. Local is defined as St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Franklin and Jefferson counties and the city of St. Louis in Missouri; and St. Clair, Madison, Jersey, Clinton, Calhoun, Macoupin, Bond and Monroe counties in Illinois.
Real EstateDaily Republic

Solano Real Estate Scene: Dream home or starter home?

Quite a few buyers over the past eight months have written offers on homes that they had their heart set on and then had their heart broken by a cold-blooded real estate market where there are more buyers than sellers. Investopedia explains: “The law of supply and demand is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy