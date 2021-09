Ora partners with Melrose Media as part of upcoming music series, “Iconic People in Iconic Places”. Global superstar Rita Ora and Melrose Media are thrilled to announce an exclusive night of live music, dance and iconic fashion – all set under the cinematic backdrop of The Eiffel Tower. In the first of a new music series, “Iconic People in Iconic Places,” Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower will take place on Thursday, September 30th in conjunction with Paris Fashion Week. Tickets will be available starting August 27th via Ticketmaster and will be broadcast on the new blockchain platform Eluvio LIVE, sponsored by Mude Drinks and Lancôme.