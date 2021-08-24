Baxter Issues Urgent Medical Device Correction for All Spectrum IQ Infusion Pumps to Reinforce Important Safety Information Regarding Best Practices for Customer-Initiated IT Network Updates
Baxter International Inc. announced today it has issued an Urgent Medical Device Correction for all Spectrum IQ infusion pumps to reinforce important safety information when customers implement changes to their network configuration and server systems. Baxter previously communicated this informatio
Comments / 0