WizKids recently announced Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Undermountain. This is a new board game where players will choose from 5 different characters and see who can solve the maze first. Each player (2-4) will have to travel through a maze using your dry-erase marker on the different sheets. The catch is that you can’t just draw a line. You’ll need to color in monsters to defeat them, circle treasures, and more (unless your character ability says otherwise) as you try to score the most points. This game sounds like a lot of fun and if you’re interested, you can pre-order the game now from your local game store or WizKids with an MSRP of $24.99 with a release date of October 2021.