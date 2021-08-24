Cancel
Why I Think The New BYD Dolphin Will Convince Millions To Go Electric

By Paul Fosse
Cover picture for the articleThis article was inspired by the recent YouTube video above by a relatively new channel called the Electric Viking. This channel from Australia has only been around 6 months and I’ve only been following them for a month or so, but they have some of the best English language coverage of the electric vehicle market in China that I know about! I highly recommend you check them out if you are interested in Chinese EVs, and if you aren’t interested in Chinese EVs, you should be because you can learn a lot about the global EV market even if you have no interest in China. In this article, I’m going to tell you why I’m so excited about the BYD Dolphin and give you quality links if you want to learn more.

