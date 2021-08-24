Choice Hotels Commits $50,000 In Grants To Help Franchise Business Owners Serve Their Local Community

Cancel
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, is bringing back its Your Community, Your Choice. Choice Hotels Local Business Grant Program to recognize and support hotel owners' service efforts. Originally launched in 2019, Choice is doubling its contribution and the number of recipients this year by awarding $5,000 grants to the local charity selections of the 10 winning franchisees, for a total of $50,000 in grants, helping them to make a positive impact in their community.

