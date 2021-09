This 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior linebacker and honors student is thick, a three-quarter-ton truck. If you’re a blocker, you just hope he doesn’t see you coming. Nate squats 500 pounds, so he’s not easy to knock off his pins. “Nate is an old-school, Penn State-type linebacker and captain of the defense,” said Cape coach J.D. Maull. “Nate is the guy who sets the tone with physicality. If you’re going to play the knock-back game versus us, you’re going to see a lot of Nate Horn in on tackles.” Nate also runs some up back on short yardage situations; he's essentially a lineman for life who is allowed to touch the ball.