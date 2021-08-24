4491 N. 21st Street

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Hurley Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Hurley Ranch is available for immediate move in! This home features a large kitchen with a butler pantry that leads to the dining room. It also features a kitchen island and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. It also has a upstairs loft area, ceiling fans through out, a huge master bedroom, and private balcony off the master. There are two closets in Master and double sinks in master and guest bath. The master bath also has a separate shower and tub. It has a large backyard with a covered patio as well and much more! Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and highway access.