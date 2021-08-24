4491 N. 21st Street
1 Bedroom Bungalow close to 20th Street and Camelback. - Great little Bungalow patio home move in ready. There are 4 patio homes on this property, each is its own private residence. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, tile throughout. Kitchen and bathroom has been updated. Washer and dryer included. Unit has its own private yard, pets accepted per lessor approval. These properties have the charm of Phoenix. Located blocks from the Biltmore, all the shopping and restaurants at 20th Street and Camelback, easy access to schools, multiple freeways, minutes to the airport, down and so much more.www.oucampus.org
