2443 E Earll Dr

Charming and historic 4 Bed/3.5 Bath row home with 2 off-street parking spaces! Originally built in 1885, the property underwent a meticulous renovation and marries the comforts and conveniences of modern living with the timelessness of a historic home. Equidistant to both Dupont and Logan Circles, the residence is set back from the quiet tree-lined street, with a deep front yard, making this home a wonderful sanctuary, just steps from the excitement of 14th & U Street with remarkable restaurants, shops, and walkable to the U Street/Cardozo Metro Station. This home offers city living at its best with over 2,600 Square Feet interior of living space. Main level features an open floor plan with spectacular light-filled spaces, high ceilings, and large windows. Stunning living room with a gas fireplace opens to the dining room and a well-appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and maple cabinetry. Exterior access to a large rear deck that offers outdoor space great for entertaining. The second floor includes the light-filled and serene primary suite with walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Two additional bedrooms share a second full bathroom. Separate lower level unit with C of O can be used as an income-generating apartment or the perfect au-pair or in-law suite comprising spacious living & dining area, kitchen, and a large bedroom with full bathroom. Each unit has a new boiler and HVAC less than one year old. Laundry conveniently located in both units.
Comments / 0