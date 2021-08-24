2443 E Earll Dr

Stop the car... this is everything you have wanted Spacious all brick home with many updates located in Huntingtown on a gorgeous lot. No covenants! Full of character and charm. Gleaming, just refinished, hardwood floors throughout most of house. Living Room with built ins and wood burning fireplace. Dining Room has built in china cabinet, with access to porch/sun room. Kitchen and Breakfast Room with brand new oven, newer cook top and refrigerator. Three very spacious bedrooms with good size closets and two full baths. Washer/dryer also on Main level. Lower level has large Family Room with gas fireplace, bar area and full bath. Office/Gym. Spacious unfinished storage area and second Laundry area. Floored attic for even more storage. Freshly painted and ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy.The inside is lovely, but wait until you step outside....Lovingly landscaped with mature plantings, circular driveway with lots of parking. Deck leading to a perfect back yard for play area, huge garden and entertaining. Two large outbuildings offering many uses. Even better.... it backs up to open space, so what you see behind you will not be developed. Did I mention schools...?? Plum Point Elementary, Plum Point Middle and Huntingtown High School, all just minutes away.Oil heat and central A/C, have service contract with SMO. Roof replaced in 2018. There are 2 large windows with fogging, Replacement glass is on order. This home has had only one owner since 1950. Lovingly cared for and maintained over the years, full of happy memories to pass on to new owners.