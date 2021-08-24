TAX COLLECTOR'S NOTICE I have received the tax warant of the Roxbury Central School and will collect taxes September 1st, 2021 through November 1st, 2021. No interest will be charged until after September 30th, 2021. Beginning October 1st. And through October 31st, 2021, 2% will be charged. Beginning November 1st through November 30th, 2021, 3% will be charged. Times and places for collecting taxes will be as follows: At Roxbury Town Hall: Tuesday' September 14th&28th (9:00 AM to 4:30 PM) Any payment sent by mail postmarked no later than November 1st, 2021 will be accepted. The list of taxes remaining unpaid after November 1st, 2021 will be returned to the County Treasurer. After November 1st, 2021 taxes should be directly to Delaware County Treasurers Office. Heather Krickhahn School Tax Collecor Roxbury Central School Roxbury, NY 12474.