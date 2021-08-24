Cans Collected to ‘Feed the Five Thousand’

Is it a manageable goal? Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church picked up on a recent sermon and turned it into practical advice – feed the hungry in Maple Valley. A New Testament biblical story tells of Jesus feeding 5,000 people in the wilderness. The story begins with one of the 12 apostles, Phiip, wondering how he could possibly save enough to give each of these hungry people a small amount to eat. A young child came forward with five barley loaves and two fish. After Jesus blessed the food, there was enough for the large gathering to eat, with many leftovers as well.