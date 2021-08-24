Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman Reveals Scathing Alleged Texts From Francie Frane
The Dog the Bounty Hunter wedding drama continues. Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman and his late wife Beth Chapman, released scathing texts to TMZ she alleges are from her dad's fiancée, Francie Frane, in the lead-up to their wedding. Bonnie and her step-sister, Cecily Chapman, revealed they were not invited to next week's ceremony earlier this week, with Cecily saying at the time that she thought her father was struggling with reminders of Beth in the lead-up to his big day.popculture.com
