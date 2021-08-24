Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman Reveals Scathing Alleged Texts From Francie Frane

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, in 2019 when she died of stage 2 throat cancer, according to People. After Beth died, Duane told the outlet that he would never marry again, explaining that the effort of becoming vulnerable with someone again wasn't worth it. "Not that I have, but you know, it's not worth it," he said. "I don't want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet."