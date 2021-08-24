Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

“Everyday Sundae – new Ice Cream store on Kennedy Street, NW”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Marjorie for sending: “I’m writing to let the community know about a new ice cream place at 713 Kennedy St NW. Went there today after brunch at ANXO’s next door, oh my the Oatmeal flavor was scrumptious. Hours are Tues-Fri: 12pm-9pm Sat-Sun: 12pm-10pm”

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundae#Food Drink#713 Kennedy St Nw#Anxo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsEater

Old Montreal’s Newest Wine Bar Can’t Uncork Its Bottles Just Yet

A crisp new wine bar has descended on Old Montreal — only thing is libations still aren’t allowed on the table. Buvette Pastek quietly opened a couple weeks ago, serving breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, but is still waiting on its liquor permit to debut its dinner service in the low-key, wine-flowing manner co-owner Thomas Vernis has previously described.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Beloved Shore Ice Cream Shop to Close One Store

It's never any fun to hear news of a local business closing, but this one hurts a little deeper. Listen to Diana Tyler nights on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app. This one hurts my heart, and my tummy. I always remember visiting Hoffman's Ice Cream as a kid (their Reese's Cup and Coffie Oreo flavors are the key to my heart). It's just so delicious.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Menu Changes Nightly At This Hidden Gem Restaurant In New Jersey

Most of the time, when someone calls a restaurant a hidden gem, it can feel like a bit of a letdown. However, we know of one restaurant in New Jersey that is truly the definition of a hidden gem. It’s off the beaten path, it’s family-owned, and it doesn’t look like a typical restaurant. You can’t search the menu online either. We’re talking about 15 Fox Place.
Restaurantsheraldcourier.com

New coffee shop-bakery proves popular with Marion customers

Are you a coffee drinker partial to the gourmet? Do you scour the internet for coffee shops in towns you plan to visit? Many do, and now they are finding a new coffee shop in downtown Marion. Broad Street Coffee & Treats opened earlier this month to great fanfare from...
RestaurantsEater

A New Restaurant Debuts Near Deep Ellum With Luxe Dishes and Seriously Complex Cocktails

Harper’s, a massive new destination for dinner and drinks near Deep Ellum, has officially set an opening date. According to a press release, the restaurant will open its doors for dinner service on Thursday, August 5, occupying a 7,655 square foot space at 2525 Elm Street, inside the Epic development tucked in between Downtown and Deep Ellum. The restaurant describes itself as the perfect spot for date night and happy hours thanks to it “alluring” atmosphere decked out in dark woods, plus a massive wine wall that will showcase the selection of bottles on offer. Perhaps most importantly, Harper’s boasts a large patio that can be fully enclosed during these brutal summer months.
Food & Drinksourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: BAKED Beer and Bread Company

BAKED Beer and Bread Company is this week’s featured ‘Foodie Friday’. Stephanie Sellers and Garrett Glaser joined the Local 4 This Morning team to talk about some of the creative dishes they have to offer. You can learn more about BAKED Beer and Bread Company on the restaurants Facebook’s Page.
Restaurantsmilwaukeemag.com

Central Standard Is Opening a New Restaurant and Rooftop Patio

The owners of Central Standard Craft Distillery (which specializes in small-batch vodka, whiskey and bourbon using locally sourced ingredients) have some good news for fans of spirits and food. They’re opening their urban crafthouse and kitchen (320 E. Clybourn St.) on Saturday, Aug. 14. The location is the renovated 1874...
RestaurantsEater

Capitol Hill Mainstay Volunteer Park Cafe Reopens With Intriguing New Menu and Nods to the Past

On a quiet, leafy corner of Galer Street and 17th Avenue East, there’s once again the welcome sign of activity inside the Volunteer Park Cafe. Pastry chef Crystal Chiu is bustling around the small kitchen, while manager Melissa Johnson carries armloads of paper cups and other supplies through the renovated space. New owner James DeSarno — a local architect and wine mogul — pops up at one point from cleaning the basement and proudly points out some of the new overhead lighting, noting that the well-known front counter has been preserved, as has the vintage sign in the back that says “Groceries.”
DrinksWashington City Paper

Where to Try District Daiquiri’s Frozen Drinks That Celebrate Black Culture

Lamine N’dour and Chris Arthur sought a creative outlet to help them cope with the turmoil of 2020. Between the pandemic and protesting police killings, D.C. was electric with tension. The legalization of to-go cocktails spurred the two local entrepreneurs to experiment with selling frozen drinks, even if they first tested their future District Daiquiri brand in New York.
RestaurantsRichmondBizSense

New wine bar pouring into former Red Door space on Grace Street

When William Wright opened Bistro 27 at 27 W. Broad St. in 2005, dining options in that section of downtown were limited. “It was Ted (Santarella, the late founder of Tarrant’s Cafe), us, Comfort, and where Bar Solita is now — Popkin Tavern,” Wright said of his then-contemporaries in Monroe Ward. He said he and his staff would often walk down the block to grab drinks at Popkin at the end of the night.
Gilbert, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

Guides to Ice Cream Spots in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ – Summer season is still going, the sun makes sweat flowing down through the skin, and it is the time to indulge in some ice creams. Despite cooling the throat, ice creams are also rich in calcium and many essential vitamins and minerals. If you live or visit Gilbert, stop by these ice cream spots for your sweet tastebuds.
Restaurantscapitolhillseattle.com

Overhauled Volunteer Park Cafe — and Pantry — reopens on Capitol Hill

The spirit of Groucho’s lives on at 17th and Galer. The Volunteer Park Cafe is open again on Capitol Hill. Melissa Johnson Feit and Crystal Chiu are so busy in the overhauled kitchen and the cases are so full that they have barely had time to update the website or post operating hours. Those things will come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy