“Everyday Sundae – new Ice Cream store on Kennedy Street, NW”

Harper’s, a massive new destination for dinner and drinks near Deep Ellum, has officially set an opening date. According to a press release, the restaurant will open its doors for dinner service on Thursday, August 5, occupying a 7,655 square foot space at 2525 Elm Street, inside the Epic development tucked in between Downtown and Deep Ellum. The restaurant describes itself as the perfect spot for date night and happy hours thanks to it “alluring” atmosphere decked out in dark woods, plus a massive wine wall that will showcase the selection of bottles on offer. Perhaps most importantly, Harper’s boasts a large patio that can be fully enclosed during these brutal summer months.