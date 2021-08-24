Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here’s Everything We Know About Ed Sheeran’s New Album ‘= (Equals)’

Genius
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran is known for dropping out of the spotlight between album cycles, and the past few years have been no exception. The UK singer-songwriter has been busy with his newborn daughter, who arrived last year, and has been hard at work on his new album, = (Equals), since the release of his last solo album, ÷ (Divide), in 2017. In 2019, he also dropped his No.6 Collaborations Project with appearances from Khalid, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and more.

genius.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Michael Gudinski
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Jimmy Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visiting Hours#Art#First Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Ed Sheeran Drops New Song 'Visiting Hours,' Announces New Album '='

Ed Sheeran is getting ready for his upcoming fifth album!. The 30-year-old “Bad Habits” has announced his new LP, = (Equals), will be out at the end of October. Earlier this year when the singer teased a new album, many thought he might continue with (Subtract) as his next, but it looks like he’s skipping that for now.
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Visiting Hours’ on Course For High Debut In U.K.

The superstar British singer and songwriter last week unveiled his fourth solo studio album = (equals), and released a new song from it, “Visiting Hours.”. Based on sales and streaming data from the weekend, “Visiting Hours” blasts to No. 3 on the First Look chart, behind Sheeran’s current leader “Bad Habits,” and The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” respectively.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran goes straight to the top of the Official Trending Chart with Visiting Hours

Ed Sheeran goes straight to the top of the latest Official Trending Chart with his new single Visiting Hours. The second single from his upcoming album = (Equals), Visiting Hours was dropped alongside the album's announcement last Thursday, August 19. Somewhat of a return to his traditional sound following dance-pop smash Bad Habits, Visiting Hours is a guitar and piano-laden ballad designed to pull on your heartstrings.
Musicnickiswift.com

What We Know About Dua Lipa's New Single With Elton John

In such a short space of time, Dua Lipa has managed to morph into one of the biggest and most famous pop singers of today. Along with working with a number of modern-day stars — Miguel, BLACKPINK, and Seal Paul — she has also teamed up with some of music's most iconic legends.
MusicABC News

Ed Sheeran teases his rerecorded song for 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

Ed Sheeran is giving fans a little taste of his contribution to pal Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of "Red." On Instagram Monday, Sheeran shared a snippet of himself rerecording his part for their duet "Everything Has Changed." In the caption of the post, he did his part to help spread...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Ed Sheeran Teases “Big” Announcement

Ed Sheeran is the latest major name to announce…an announcement. Moments ago, the chart-topper put fans on alert about a super-sized reveal tomorrow (August 19). He said:. “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news x”. Many are fans...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Bad Habits become Ed Sheeran’s longest-reigning Official Irish Singles Chart Number 1 in four years

Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits claims an eighth week at Number 1 on the Official Irish Singles Chart – becoming his longest-reigning chart topper in four years. Surpassing the seven weeks on top that Perfect enjoyed in December 2017/January 2018, Bad Habits is now the Ed track with the second-most weeks at Number 1 in Ireland, behind the 14 non-consecutive weeks logged by 2017’s Shape Of You.
Musicenergy941.com

Ed Sheeran Shares Clip Of Him Re-Recording Taylor Duet

Ed Sheeran shared a clip of him re-recording “Everything Has Changed” for Taylor Swift’s version of her 2012 “Red” album. Sheeran shared information regarding the preorder for Taylor’s latest re-recorded album and gave fans some good news, “There’s also a brand new song me and Taylor wrote the first day we met called ‘Run’ that’s out with the new version of the record, November 19th. Enjoy guys ! Was so fun reliving all of this x (sic)”
Celebritiesmix929.com

Ed Sheeran teases “big news” is coming Thursday

Set your alarms: Ed Sheeran’s got an announcement coming. The singer teased on Instagram that he’ll be revealing “big news” on Thursday. He posted a photo of a butterfly in a cocoon against a red backdrop splattered with black paint, captioning it, “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news.”
thatgrapejuice.net

Ed Sheeran Announces New Single ‘Shivers’ / Shares Preview

With new album ‘= (Equals)’ drawing nearer its release, Ed Sheeran is wasting no time building on the buzz of global smash ‘Bad Habits.’. Because the chart-topper has officially announced its follow-up, ‘Shivers.’. Full story below…. Moments ago, the singer revealed that the track will be arriving next Friday (September...
Musicnickiswift.com

The Truth About Ed Sheeran's Wealthy Parents

How much do you really know about Ed Sheeran? For instance, while you likely wouldn't be surprised to find out that the successful star has made quite a bit of money over the years, did you know that he's not just a little well-off, he's actually ridiculously rich? The "Castle on the Hill" singer may not have as much money as Taylor Swift, but he's still pretty darn wealthy. In fact, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he's worth a whopping $200 million.
Musicwegotthiscovered.com

What Guitar Does Ed Sheeran Play?

When it comes to guitar-based pop music, one of the biggest names in the genre is Ed Sheeran. The award-winning songwriter, producer, and musician have produced some of the biggest hits of the past decade with his skillful guitar playing and brilliant singing. While Sheeran may have been quite silent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy