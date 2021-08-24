Here’s Everything We Know About Ed Sheeran’s New Album ‘= (Equals)’

Ed Sheeran is known for dropping out of the spotlight between album cycles, and the past few years have been no exception. The UK singer-songwriter has been busy with his newborn daughter, who arrived last year, and has been hard at work on his new album, = (Equals), since the release of his last solo album, ÷ (Divide), in 2017. In 2019, he also dropped his No.6 Collaborations Project with appearances from Khalid, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and more.