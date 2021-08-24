Important news about The Bay Bridged

After an incredible 15 years, The Bay Bridged will be ceasing operations on October 1, 2021. The Bay Bridged began in San Francisco in 2006 with a small podcast premised on a big idea: that even in an age of increasing access to digital music from around the globe, local music scenes mattered. We eventually blossomed into a multifaceted local music nonprofit, creating a blog that reached 60,000 readers every month and producing festivals and concerts like The Bay Brewed, Rock Make Street Festival, and, of course, Phono Del Sol — all of which championed discovery and celebration of the great musicians that have called, and still call, the Bay Area home. Over the years, we’ve produced over 400 podcasts, 12,000 blog posts, and hundreds of free and low-cost live events. It has been our honor to use these platforms to elevate local music for a decade and a half.