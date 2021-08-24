New USU Students Begin Connections Courses, Employees Invited to Participate at Closing Luminary

Hundreds of first-year students will begin flooding the campuses of Utah State University in Logan, Blanding and Price this week, eager to begin their USU 1010 Connections course. All employees are invited to help welcome these students to the Aggie family by participating in this year’s Luminary, held Aug. 27 beginning at 8:30 p.m. on the Logan campus. Faculty and staff are encouraged to line the Luminary processional route to welcome new students to campus, meeting on the west side of the Quad at 8:30 p.m. Faculty in Logan are encouraged to wear regalia to the ceremony.