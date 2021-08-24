If you watched last season, SEC BB was on at least equal footing...

Folks, college football is back today! There are five FBS games, the first kicking off at 1 p.m. and the last at 10 p.m. There's a Power 5 conference game. There are coaches on the hot seat. There are Group of 5 sleepers. There's some NFL talent. After the bizarre 2020 season and everything before, during and after it, we get to start anew.There was spring football. There was strength and conditioning in June and July. There was camp. It was far more normal than it was a season ago, but the sport still has its overriding issues, and tinkering with the College Football Playoff and the seemingly inevitable consequences of expansion and realignment steal the headlines.