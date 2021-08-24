Cancel
College Sports

If you watched last season, SEC BB was on at least equal footing...

By EDGEMAN Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article..with the ACC when it came to ESPN broadcasts. I bet you'll see the same this season too. The ACC gets a lot of weekend games, but the SEC seemed to get the majority of prime time Saturday BB games.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Related
NFLWILX-TV

Panthers and Dolphins Make Trade

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. The Panthers drafted Little with an eye toward him becoming their left tackle, but he’s been a major disappointment in Carolina playing in just 14 games with six starts in part because of concussion problems.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Predictions For Week 1’s Biggest Games

Last weekend was just an appetizer. Week 1 is here, and the main course–the 2021 college football season–is being served. In recent years, ESPN’s Bill Connelly has made a name for himself with his predictive SP+ formula. According to Connelly, SP+ is “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.”
College SportsRoll 'Bama Roll

Predicting the 2021 SEC Football Season: LSU Tigers

We head down to the bayou for installment number six of wild blind dart-throwing predictions. This should be fun. Coach: Ed Orgeron (45-14, SEC 28-12, beginning his sixth season at LSU; 61-41 overall) 2020 record: 5-5 in postseason (5-5 in SEC, 4th in the West Division, no bowl) CB969 2020...
College SportsRoll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: The Big 12 is alone in the ocean on SEC Shorts

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Texas and Oklahoma have agreed to join the SEC starting in the 2025 season, and in reality will probably join much sooner. As SEC Shorts eloquently depicts: this leaves the other Big 12 schools as cast-offs. Enjoy. The bit...
College Sportssportswar.com

Guess you missed the SEC Shorts video on it

Joint media conference with ACC, Big Ten, PAC 12 Commissioners at 2 p.m. ET -- Kris. Basically guarantees that ESPN will not hold a monopoly on CFP... -- HTrain90 08/24/2021 1:36PM. ACC/PAC/BIG football player trading cards in packs of Dubble Bubble ** -- PhilosopHoo 08/24/2021 1:21PM. From what I've read,...
College SportsPosted by
Alt 101.7

Scared of the SEC? You Probably Should Be

This is an opinion piece. With the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC being just a matter of time at this point, fellow power five conferences have made the choice to team up, forming an "alliance" aimed at challenging the surging SEC. The Pac-12, Big 10 and ACC have announced that with their pairing, they will work together on a "collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling."
NFLnittanysportsnow.com

Which PSU players are you most excited to watch this season?

This is a fun question to consider with the Penn State season rapidly approaching: Which Nittany Lion players are you most excited to watch this season?. We’ll break it down into two categories — offense and defense. We’ll give our picks here, followed by responses from fans on social media...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

SEC Creates Season-Altering COVID-19 Rule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Monday a COVID-19 forfeit rule. Last season, if teams had COVID-19 issues they would postpone their game or even cancel it. This year, if a team has a COVID-19 issue they would have to forfeit the upcoming game and give themselves...
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 25 for the 2021 season

The SEC will kick off its 89th football season on Thursday night, when Tennessee hosts Bowling Green. The rest of the conference will join the Volunteers on Saturday when they open their 2021 schedules. All 14 games of the opening weekend are non-conference contests after the SEC did not play any regular-season non-conference games in the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first of the 56 regular-season league games takes place on Sept. 11, when Missouri visits Kentucky. SEC Football by the Numbers warms up for the season with 25 numbers:
Atlanta, GAPosted by
On3.com

SEC Nation kicking off 2021 season in Atlanta

SEC Nation, the widely-viewed pregame show for the conference network, announced the debut for 2021 will include a double-header. The first chance for fans to tune in will be on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET as the show airs live from the College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Bowling Green at Tennessee to start the SEC slate of games.
Soccerdailyeasternnews.com

Recap of last season for Panthers

Exhibition season is over for the Eastern men’s soccer team and the regular season is drawing near. The Panthers are set to open the season on the road Aug. 27 against Xavier on the road with the home opener against Milwaukee to take place Aug. 30 at Lakeside Field. The...
Duquesne, PApittsburghsoccernow.com

Duquesne women start season on right foot

For the first time since 2015, the Duquesne Women’s Soccer Team won its opening contest, besting Saint Francis (PA) by a 3-1 total Sunday afternoon at Rooney Field. “Getting a win is the most important thing right now,” Duquesne coach Al Alvine said. “We had stretches where we played really well and did what we wanted to do and then we had some lapses where we gave the ball away needlessly. Overall, I am satisfied with getting a win today and with dominating the game for the most part.”
Arcola, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: After excelling on defense last season, Arcola's Beau Edwards in line to lead the offense

ARCOLA — Five interceptions in the short six-game spring football season alone would be an impressive feat. But Arcola defensive back Beau Edwards had that in a single game last season. That game against Villa Grove/Heritage put him one pick short of the Illinois high school record (6), which had been reached just twice all-time before by Rantouls' Derek Warner vs. Gibson City in 1973 and Bloomington Central Catholic's Chad Thoma vs. Clinton in 1991, according to IHSA records.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Would you take a college football season as chaotic as 2007?

Folks, college football is back today! There are five FBS games, the first kicking off at 1 p.m. and the last at 10 p.m. There's a Power 5 conference game. There are coaches on the hot seat. There are Group of 5 sleepers. There's some NFL talent. After the bizarre 2020 season and everything before, during and after it, we get to start anew.There was spring football. There was strength and conditioning in June and July. There was camp. It was far more normal than it was a season ago, but the sport still has its overriding issues, and tinkering with the College Football Playoff and the seemingly inevitable consequences of expansion and realignment steal the headlines.

