The Caernarvon Township Police Department is attempting to identify the attached subjects relative to a theft of a purse from the Walmart in Elverson. The young boy found the purse left in a cart outside and took the purse to his parents. They subsequently left the store without turning it in to Customer Service. The purse contained a large amount of cash inside. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 610-286-1012 and reference case 21-3340.