And that is where an expanded playoff is good

If you play in a head-to-head baseball league, be it dynasty, keeper, or redraft; you are likely nearing your playoffs if you aren't already there. While some leagues have finals the last week of the season, many have finals at least the week before to avoid the benching of stars that often happens before a playoff run. There are some leagues that have playoffs even earlier, starting now and wrapping up before you even hit the final month of the MLB regular season. Some of you may do longer playoff periods of two weeks for each matchup or two weeks for just the final. Some of you may do consolation brackets, byes, etc – and all of this is good to know as you head into the playoffs.