Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

And that is where an expanded playoff is good

By HokieAl Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy making the playoff field a little bigger, it allows teams to play tough (but fun) OOC games and not be knocked out if they lose. This alliance plus an expanded playoff should lead to more big matchup games. The G5 teams both win and lose in this scenario. They...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#G5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN compiles College Football Playoff tiers, where does Texas land?

The Texas football program is somewhat of a mystery this season. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, either. Offensive guru Steve Sarkisian has taken over for former head coach Tom Herman, and for the first time in four years there will be a new quarterback under center. Sarkisian isn’t quite ready to announce who the starting quarterback will be for Texas this season, but numerous reports are pointing towards Hudson Card.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Broncos a playoff team?

As the 2021 regular season draws closer, one question is bound to get asked numerous times. So let’s ask it again. The hopeful will say “yes;” some will say it’s way too early to tell. George Stoia is one who believes the Broncos are ... if Drew Lock is the...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Players Claimed on Waivers

As expected, the Cleveland Browns saw a couple of the players they waived on cut down day claimed by other teams. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed by the Detroit Lions while guard Colby Gossett was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. The only surprise with Hodge was that he wasn't...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

LNG Esports knock TOP Esports out of 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs

LNG Esports knocked TOP Esports out of the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs in a quick 3-1 series today. The MVP votes for today’s series went to mid laner Icon and jungler Tarzan. The mid laner picked up an MVP vote after a strong game on Orianna, finishing the matchup with a KDA of 4/0/7 in the third match. Tarzan was dominant throughout the entire series, securing two MVP votes for his performances on Nocturne and Diana. He was decisive with his engages and read his opponents like a book throughout the series, preparing counter ganks to secure leads for his team.
Edgerton, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Edgerton hopes to be in playoff mix

Rebuilding is not part of the plan for Edgerton High football coach Russ Lietz. Despite graduating a wealth of talent from teams that went a combined 13-4 the last two seasons, Lietz feels the Crimson Tide are in more of a reloading phase. The second-year coach believes his 2021 team...
High SchoolSandusky Register

Expanded football playoffs no longer for 'only elite teams'

When it comes to debating the merits of the OHSAA’s new playoff format — which starting this year will double the amount of teams playing in the postseason — it’s all a matter of perspective. Coaches associated with traditional winners tend to favor fewer playoff teams. Those trying to gain...
Columbus, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

New, expanded OHSAA football playoff format debuts this fall

COLUMBUS — As high school football season gets underway this week, more teams will be eligible for postseason play this fall thanks to a new, expanded playoff format. >>OHSAA moves boys, girls basketball tournaments to UD Arena through 2024. On the heels of last year’s Ohio High School Athletic Association...
Ohio Statepeakofohio.com

Ohio High School Athletic Association Expands Football Playoffs

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) says starting this year, the high school football playoff will expand to see the top 16 schools in each region qualify for postseason play. This change not add a week to the season and only eliminates the byes for the top seeds. Match-ups...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Former Buccaneers Tight End

The NFL’s final cut deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon, leaving many players around the league looking for new teams on Wednesday. The San Fransisco 49ers acted quickly and signed a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end to their practice squad this afternoon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the...
MLBfantraxhq.com

Playoff Ponderings: Playoff Strategies to Bring Home the Championship

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. If you play in a head-to-head baseball league, be it dynasty, keeper, or redraft; you are likely nearing your playoffs if you aren’t already there. While some leagues have finals the last week of the season, many have finals at least the week before to avoid the benching of stars that often happens before a playoff run. There are some leagues that have playoffs even earlier, starting now and wrapping up before you even hit the final month of the MLB regular season. Some of you may do longer playoff periods of two weeks for each matchup or two weeks for just the final. Some of you may do consolation brackets, byes, etc – and all of this is good to know as you head into the playoffs.
Greene County, PAObserver-Reporter

Avella in a Rush to make playoffs

He is not your typical quarterback. One look at K.J. Rush and you can tell that right away. He stands 6-3 and weighs 240 pounds, more the size of a lineman than a quarterback. But his arm produced 935 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for Avella. He was shifty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy