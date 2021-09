BYU is last in nation in Bill Connelly’s returning production (127th b/c UConn, odu, nmsu didn’t play). Notre dame is 124th in returning production and that’s at home. It’s not inconceivable that we win one or both of them. GT back on schedule, wait and see on them. Wake is our crossover opponent, though you could probably win a bar bet on the last time we beat Wake. I think we have enough winnable games on the schedule to have expectations for a good season.