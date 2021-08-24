Citigroup Gearing Up to Trade CME Bitcoin Futures: Sources

Heikki Nousiainen, CTO of Aiven, provides his predictions for the future of the cloud and open source technology. According to Gartner, spending on public cloud services worldwide will grow by 23% this year to reach $332.3 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020. More interestingly however, is that in line with such explosive growth, adoption of open source has also increased dramatically. GitHub, the repository hosting service, found a year-on-year growth of 40% in open source project creation between April 2019 and April 2020, and Aiven’s own 2021 research echoed similar findings. Out of those surveyed, 85% of enterprises already used open source in their organisation, and more than 90% of developers believe open source will be an important part of their business post-pandemic.