Citigroup Gearing Up to Trade CME Bitcoin Futures: Sources

By Ian Allison Tanzeel Akhtar
CoinDesk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Given the many questions around regulatory frameworks, supervisory expectations, and other factors, we are being very thoughtful about our approach,” a Citigroup spokesperson told CoinDesk via email. “We are presently considering products such as futures for some of our institutional clients, as these operate under strong regulatory frameworks.”. An increasing...

#Citigroup#Cme#Cryptocurrencies#Bank Of America#Financial Times#Digital Currency Group
