Redmi 10 Prime to launch in India on September 3rd
A few days ago, Redmi 10 launched in the global market with the new MediaTek Helio G88 SOC, a 50 Megapixel camera & more. The price of the phone in Malaysia starts at RM649, which translates to around $150. Now, Redmi is bringing the phone to the Indian market but not as the Redmi 10. It is launching in India as the Redmi 10 Prime. The company did the same thing last year when the Redmi 9 for the global market launched in India as the Redmi 9 Prime. The phone is said to launch on the 3rd of September.droidholic.com
Comments / 0