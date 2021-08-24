Cancel
Interaction-Driven Filling-Induced Metal-Insulator Transitions in 2D Moiré Lattices

By Haining Pan, Sankar Das Sarma
Using a realistic band structure for twisted WSe 2 materials, we develop a theory for the interaction-driven correlated insulators to conducting metals transitions through the tuning of the filling factor around commensurate fractional fillings of the moiré unit cell in the 2D honeycomb lattice, focusing on the dominant half-filled Mott insulating state, which exists for both long- and short-range interactions. We find metallic states slightly away from half-filling, as have recently been observed experimentally. We discuss the stabilities and the magnetic properties of the resulting insulating and metallic phases, and comment on their experimental signatures. We also discuss the nature of the correlated insulator states at the rational fractional fillings.

ChemistryAPS physics

Relation between Inner Structural Dynamics and Ion Dynamics of Laser-Heated Nanoparticles

When a nanoparticle is irradiated by an intense laser pulse, it turns into a nanoplasma, a transition that is accompanied by many interesting nonequilibrium dynamics. So far, most experiments on nanoplasmas use ion measurements, reflecting the outside dynamics in the nanoparticle. Recently, the direct observation of the ultrafast structural dynamics on the inside of the nanoparticle also became possible with the advent of x-ray free electron lasers (XFELs). Here, we report on combined measurements of structural dynamics and speeds of ions ejected from nanoplasmas produced by intense near-infrared laser irradiations, with the control of the initial plasma conditions accomplished by widely varying the laser intensity (
ChemistryScience Now

Deciphering asymmetric charge transfer at transition metal dichalcogenide–graphene interface by helicity-resolved ultrafast spectroscopy

Transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD)/graphene (Gr) heterostructures constitute a key component for two-dimensional devices. The operation of TMD/Gr devices relies on interfacial charge/energy transfer processes, which remains unclear and challenging to unravel. Fortunately, the coupled spin and valley index in TMDs adds a new degree of freedom to the charges and, thus, another dimension to spectroscopy. Here, by helicity-resolved ultrafast spectroscopy, we find that photoexcitation in TMDs transfers to graphene by asynchronous charge transfer, with one type of charge transferring in the order of femtoseconds and the other in picoseconds. The rate correlates well with energy offset between TMD and graphene, regardless of compositions and charge species. Spin-polarized hole injection or long-lived polarized hole can be achieved with deliberately designed heterostructures. This study shows helicity-resolved ultrafast spectroscopy as a powerful and facile approach to reveal the fundamental and complex charge/spin dynamics in TMD-based heterostructures, paving the way toward valleytronic and optoelectronic applications.
ChemistryNature.com

Gold-like activity copper-like selectivity of heteroatomic transition metal carbides for electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction reaction

An overarching challenge of the electrochemical carbon dioxide reduction reaction (eCO2RR) is finding an earth-abundant, highly active catalyst that selectively produces hydrocarbons at relatively low overpotentials. Here, we report the eCO2RR performance of two-dimensional transition metal carbide class of materials. Our results indicate a maximum methane (CH4) current density of −421.63 mA/cm2 and a CH4 faradic efficiency of 82.7% ± 2% for di-tungsten carbide (W2C) nanoflakes in a hybrid electrolyte of 3 M potassium hydroxide and 2 M choline-chloride. Powered by a triple junction photovoltaic cell, we demonstrate a flow electrolyzer that uses humidified CO2 to produce CH4 in a 700-h process under one sun illumination with a CO2RR energy efficiency of about 62.3% and a solar-to-fuel efficiency of 20.7%. Density functional theory calculations reveal that dissociation of water, chemisorption of CO2 and cleavage of the C-O bond—the most energy consuming elementary steps in other catalysts such as copper—become nearly spontaneous at the W2C surface. This results in instantaneous formation of adsorbed CO—an important reaction intermediate—and an unlimited source of protons near the tungsten surface sites that are the main reasons for the observed superior activity, selectivity, and small potential.
MathematicsAPS physics

Topological phases and Anderson localization in off-diagonal mosaic lattices

We introduce a one-dimensional lattice model whose hopping amplitudes are modulated for equally spaced sites. Such mosaic lattice exhibits many interesting topological and localization phenomena that do not exist in the regular off-diagonal lattices. When the mosaic modulation is commensurate with the underlying lattice, topologically nontrivial phases with zero- and nonzero-energy edge modes are observed as we tune the modulation, where the nontrivial regimes are characterized by quantized Berry phases. If the mosaic lattice becomes incommensurate, Anderson localization will be induced purely by the quasiperiodic off-diagonal modulations. The localized eigenstate is found to be centered on two neighboring sites connected by the quasiperiodic hopping terms. Furthermore, both the commensurate and incommensurate off-diagonal mosaic lattices can host Chern insulators in their two-dimensional generalizations. Our work provides a platform for exploring topological phases and Anderson localization in low-dimensional systems.
PhysicsAPS physics

Hartree-Fock study of the moiré Hubbard model for twisted bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides

Twisted bilayer transition metal dichalcogenides have emerged as important model systems for the investigation of correlated electron physics because their interaction strength, carrier concentration, band structure, and inversion symmetry breaking are controllable by device fabrication, twist angle, and, most importantly, gate voltage, which can be varied in situ. The low-energy physics of some of these materials has been shown to be described by a “moiré Hubbard model” generalized from the usual Hubbard model by the addition of strong, tunable spin-orbit coupling and inversion symmetry breaking. In this work, we use a Hartree-Fock approximation to reach a comprehensive understanding of the moiré Hubbard model on the mean-field level. We determine the magnetic and metal-insulator phase diagrams, and assess the effects of spin-orbit coupling, inversion symmetry breaking, and the tunable van Hove singularity. We also consider the spin and orbital effects of applied magnetic fields. This work provides guidance for experiments and sets the stage for beyond-mean-field calculations.
PhysicsPhys.org

Study unveils strain-induced quantum phase transitions in magic-angle graphene

Over the past few years, many physicists and material scientists worldwide have been investigating the properties and characteristics of magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene (MATBG). MATBG is a strongly correlated material that was first experimentally realized in 2018. This unique material hosts a diverse array of highly correlated phases, including metals, semimetals, Chern insulators, quantum anomalous hall states and, perhaps most interestingly, superconductivity.
ChemistryNature.com

WS moiré superlattices derived from mechanical flexibility for hydrogen evolution reaction

The discovery of moiré superlattices (MSLs) opened an era in the research of ‘twistronics’. Engineering MSLs and realizing unique emergent properties are key challenges. Herein, we demonstrate an effective synthetic strategy to fabricate MSLs based on mechanical flexibility of WS2 nanobelts by a facile one-step hydrothermal method. Unlike previous MSLs typically created through stacking monolayers together with complicated method, WS2 MSLs reported here could be obtained directly during synthesis of nanobelts driven by the mechanical instability. Emergent properties are found including superior conductivity, special superaerophobicity and superhydrophilicity, and strongly enhanced electro-catalytic activity when we apply ‘twistronics’ to the field of catalytic hydrogen production. Theoretical calculations show that such excellent catalytic performance could be attributed to a closer to thermoneutral hydrogen adsorption free energy value of twisted bilayers active sites. Our findings provide an exciting opportunity to design advanced WS2 catalysts through moiré superlattice engineering based on mechanical flexibility.
ScienceAPS physics

Fractional Excitations in Non-Euclidean Elastic Plates

We show that minimal-surface non-Euclidean elastic plates share the same low-energy effective theory as Haldane’s dimerized quantum spin chain. As a result, such elastic plates support fractional excitations, which take the form of charge- 1 /. 2. solitons between degenerate states of the plate, in strong analogy to their quantum...
PhysicsAPS physics

Shock-induced combustion of aluminum particle clusters investigated with resolved sharp-interface two-dimensional simulations

The vaporization and combustion of clusters of aluminum particles in shocked flows is studied through interface-resolved 2D numerical simulations. These mesoscale simulations elucidate, for the first time, aspects of vaporization and burning in molten aluminum. (. Al. ) particle clusters that are markedly different from an isolated burning. Al. particle....
ChemistryPhys.org

Physicists find room-temperature, 2D-to-1D topological transition

A Rice University team and its collaborators have discovered a room-temperature transition between 1D and 2D electrical conduction states in topological crystals of bismuth and iodine. Researchers found they could toggle the material, crystalline chains of bismuth iodide (Bi4I4), between low- and high-order conduction states at a transition temperature around...
ScienceAPS physics

Transient aggregation of particles at interfaces

Spherical particles at a liquid interface attract each other and aggregate. The capillary forces at play are well described for a pair of objects, but as soon as many particles interact, no direct calculation is possible and only a statistical approach can account for the global dynamics. Here, we focus on the statistics of clustering of such a system with a long-range interaction which varies during the aggregation process. We measure experimentally and numerically the distribution of sizes as a function of time and exhibit a self-similar clustering mechanism subdivided into two aggregating regimes, with a well-defined transition that we characterize.
PhysicsAPS physics

Magnetic proximity effect in magnetic-insulator/heavy-metal heterostructures across the compensation temperature

The magnetic proximity effect in Pt and W thin films grown on. (DyIG) is examined at temperatures above and below the magnetic compensation temperature of the ferrimagnetic insulator. Polarized neutron reflectometry indicates that the proximity effect is positive in Pt/DyIG both above and below the compensation temperature, and x-ray magnetic circular dichroism shows a weak positive W magnetization below compensation in W/DyIG. This demonstrates a qualitative difference compared to heavy metal/ferrimagnetic rare earth–transition metal alloys, where the proximity-induced magnetism of the heavy metal changes sign at the compensation temperature. Reflectometry, structural, and spin transport measurements show that depositing the heavy metal film on the ferrimagnetic insulator in situ without breaking vacuum avoids the formation of a low density interfacial layer between the Pt and DyIG.
ScienceAPS physics

Universal Statistics of Waves in a Random Time-Varying Medium

We study the propagation of waves in a medium in which the wave velocity fluctuates randomly in time. We prove that at long times, the statistical distribution of the wave energy is log-normal, with the average energy growing exponentially. For weak disorder, another regime preexists at shorter times, in which the energy follows a negative exponential distribution, with an average value growing linearly with time. The theory is in perfect agreement with numerical simulations, and applies to different kinds of waves. The existence of such universal statistics bridges the fields of wave propagation in time-disordered and space-disordered media.
ScienceAPS physics

Buckling-Fracture Transition and the Geometrical Charge of a Crack

We present a unifying approach that describes both surface bending and fracture in the same geometrical framework. An immediate outcome of this view is a prediction for a new mechanical transition: the buckling-fracture transition. Using responsive gel strips that are subjected to nonuniform osmotic stress, we show the existence of the transition: Thin plates do not fracture. Instead, they release energy via buckling, even at strains that can be orders of magnitude larger than the Griffith fracture criterion. The analysis of the system reveals the dependence of the transition on system’s parameters and agrees well with experimental results. Finally, we suggest a new description of a mode I crack as a line distribution of Gaussian curvature. It is thus exchangeable with extrinsic generation of curvature via buckling. The work opens the way for the study of mechanical problems within a single nonlinear framework. It suggests that fracture driven by internal stresses can be completely avoided by a proper geometrical design.
EducationAPS physics

Deeper look at question categories, concepts, and context covered: Modified module analysis of quantum mechanics concept assessment

Concept inventories are commonly used tools in physics education research (PER) for evaluating teaching methods. Student responses to concept inventories have been studied using classical test theoretical methods such as factor analysis and network methods such as module analysis. The results of these studies have been used to evaluate the instruments and to find aggregate patterns that may be used to infer how students’ think about the concepts on the inventory. In this work, we apply modified model analysis using partial correlations, a network based method using partial correlations, to evaluate the Quantum Mechanics Concept Assessment (QMCA). The QMCA is designed to measure student understanding of upper-division quantum mechanics in both the spatial wave function and the spins contexts. This represents the first time a network-based analysis has been applied to an upper-division concept inventory. The modules we found are related to the structure of the instrument. There were two broad classes of modules: those that connected responses (either both correct or both incorrect) to isomorphic pairs questions written to probe the same concept in the spatial wave function and the spin contexts. The second class of modules were explain pairs, where the first question asked about a concept and the second question asked students to explain their choice, again either both correct or both incorrect. This structure resembles the structure of the Force Concept Inventory where there are a common correct and a common incorrect pair for many concepts, compared to the Force and Motion Conceptual Evaluation, which has larger and more varied communities reflecting a smaller number of topics.
ChemistryPhys.org

A shock-induced mechanism for the creation of organic molecules

Complex carbon-based molecules are everywhere in the Cosmos. How many of these molecules are formed is still something of a mystery, particularly for carbon molecules formed by nature on primordial Earth that gave rise to life on this planet. Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory, using a laser-driven compression technique...
PhysicsPhys.org

Gap solitons break one-dimensional coherent atomic systems

As the core of the light field modulation technologies, optical lattice has highly tunability and is usually used to manipulate the nonlinear matter waves of Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC). At present, the mainstream researches focus on coherent atomic systems like BECs which have been confirmed to be able to stably generate optical solitons under electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) mode. However, related studies are limited to the periodic physical system in one dimension.

