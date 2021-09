How My Wife Helped Boost My American Airlines Mileage Balance. One of the question people ask most often is can my Player 2’s (spouse, significant other, friend etc.) miles or points be transferred to my accounts? The truth is that sometimes you can and sometimes you can’t. The rules depend on the bank, loyalty program, point or mile. Chase will allow you to combine points with other household members or other business owners etc. American Express will allow you to move your points to an authorized user’s frequent flyer or loyalty program (after a set time frame). I have to say Citi may be the most lenient of all the bank programs though. For as much crap as I give Citi this is something they did right. You just have to remember that there is a 100,000 point max per year transfer amount though.