Hurricane H21 Archery bag target

Brand spankin’ new outdoor gear is pricey, and it can very easily put a dent in your savings if you’re not careful. On top of that, the sparkle and shine of a new item will likely wear off after a season or two, and then you’ll be lusting after the next big investment. So why not save some bucks by opting for gently used outdoor gear? There are plenty of perfectly good jackets, duffel bags, and other outdoor toys waiting for a new home. Plus, when you buy used, you don’t just keep your savings intact—you also keep items from ending up in a landfill.