U.S. panel urges diabetes screening to begin sooner, at age 35

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Overweight or obese adults should be screened for prediabetes and type-2 diabetes starting at age 35, a U.S. government-backed panel of experts in disease prevention recommended on Tuesday, lowering the age by five years. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf’s new guidance follows a worsening in the...

whtc.com

