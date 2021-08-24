Oklahoma State football preview: Game-by-game predictions, key players and more heading into 2021

What to expect from the Cowboys this upcoming season. Last season: 8-3 (6-3 in the Big 12) Coach: Mike Gundy (137–67 lifetime record as a head coach) Spencer Sanders, QB: Sanders has completed the statistically improbable feat of throwing the exact same completions (155) and total number of passes (247) in each of his first two seasons as the Cowboys’ starting QB. The biggest year-to-year difference in his Year 1 stat line compared to his Year 2 stat line is a pretty dramatic decrease in rushing yardage from Year 2 (628) and Year 1 (269). Renewed health for Sanders, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first game of last season, should go a long way in improving those rushing numbers, while he aims to be a more consistent force through the air and blow his previous record passing numbers out of the water.