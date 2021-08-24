Cancel
NFL

Reports: Houston Texans cut cornerback John Reid

By Kevin Flaherty
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans released 2020 NFL Draft pick John Reid to get down to the 80-man roster limit, according to reports Monday. Houston drafted Reid in the fourth round out of Penn State. Reid played in 13 games last year, starting one contest. He finished the year with 13 tackles and...

