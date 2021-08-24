Psychiatrist talks about impact of war on mental health

Researchers from Ohio State, Harvard, and Rutgers found that the more people saw leisure time as a waste, the less they liked leisure activities (including things such as exercising, watching TV, meditation, or hanging out with friends.) Also, those who saw leisure as wasteful were less happy and more depressed, anxious, and stressed. Study co-author, Rebecca Reczek explains, “We live in a global society and there are people everywhere that hear the same messages about how important it is to be busy and productive. And once you believe that, and internalize the message that leisure is a waste, our results suggest you’re going to be more depressed and less happy, no matter where you live.” (UPI)