From Touro to the Big 4

HGA is pleased to welcome Angie Choy Edwards as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Edwards succeeds Kent Mainquist, who retired from HGA after 22 years. She has more than 25 years of experience in corporate and operational finance with expertise in financial planning and analysis, commercial business support, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, process improvement, and shared services management. Edwards will drive financial strategies for the firm and its 11 regional offices, contribute to strategic planning by defining and analyzing financial goals, and manage budgeting and planning, new market opportunities, and M&A. Edwards has held finance leadership positions with best-in-class companies in the Milwaukee area, including Johnson Controls and ManpowerGroup. She has an MBA in Finance from Marquette University.