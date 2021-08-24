Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Are CEOs Different?

By Morten Sorensen, Steven Kaplan
Harvard Health
 9 days ago

Evaluating leaders and managers is a central concern for companies and their boards. A critical question is how CEOs differ from other top managers. There is much anecdotal evidence and many studies of specific companies and individual leaders, but there is very little systematic evidence about what CEOs look like, how they differ from other top managers, and which candidates are more likely to eventually be promoted to the top spot. In a recent study, drawing on unique data with personality assessments of thousands of candidates, we contrast the types of individuals that are considered for CEO, CFO, and COO positions. We examine who among the considered candidates is more likely to be hired for each position. And focusing on candidates earlier in their careers, we predict who eventually becomes a CEO, CFO, and COO.

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Coo#Cfo#Coo#Ghsmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Related
Businessrockpapershotgun.com

Paradox CEO quits over "differing views on the company's strategy"

Former Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester has returned to the throne of the company behind games including Crusader Kings 3 and Stellaris. He stepped down in 2018, replaced as CEO by then-board member Ebba Ljungerud, but now he's back. Paradox say that Ljungerud has quit "due to differing views on the company's strategy going forward", which certainly is mysterious.
EconomyHarvard Health

ESG and Incentives 2021 Report

John Borneman is Managing Director, Tatyana Day is Senior Consultant, and Olivia Voorhis is a Consultant at Semler Brossy Consulting Group LLC. This post is based on a Semler Brossy memorandum by Mr. Borneman, Ms. Day, Ms. Voorhis, Kevin Masini, Matthew Mazzoni, and Jennifer Teefey. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Paying for Long-Term Performance by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here); The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here); and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Steve Boivie is Professor of Management at Texas A&M University Mays Business School; Michael C. Withers is Associate Professor of Management at Texas A&M University Mays Business School; Scott D. Graffin is Professor of Management at the University of Georgia Terry College of Business; and Kevin P. Corley is Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship at Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business. This post is based on their recent paper, forthcoming in the Strategic Management Journal.
EconomyHarvard Health

M&A Rumors about Unlisted Firms

Alexander Groh is Professor of Finance at Emlyon Business School. This post is based on a recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Financial Economics, by Mr. Groh; Yan Alperovych, Associate Professor of Finance at Emlyon Business School; Douglas J. Cumming, DeSantis Distinguished Professor of Finance and Entrepreneurship at Florida Atlantic University; and Veronika Czellar, Professor of Data Science, Economics and Finance at SKEMA Business School. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Are M&A Contract Clauses Value Relevant to Target and Bidder Shareholders? by John C. Coates, Darius Palia, and Ge Wu (discussed on the Forum here) and The New Look of Deal Protection by Fernan Restrepo and Guhan Subramanian (discussed on the Forum here).
EconomyHarvard Health

Survey on Perceptions of Stakeholder Governance and Corporate Purpose

Jennifer Tonti is Managing Director of Survey Research & Insights at JUST Capital. This post is based on her JUST Capital memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Personal Financeabnormalreturns.com

Adviser links: a different attitude

Mondays are all about financial adviser-related links here at Abnormal Returns. You can check out last week’s links including a look at what RIAs are doing with their office space in light of the pandemic. Quote of the Day. "Younger employees have a different attitude toward illegal, harassing, and abusive...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Presidential Electiontheedgemarkets.com

Rich Americans already have a plan to escape Biden's tax hikes

NEW YORK (Sept 2): Wealthy Americans are scrambling for places to hide from plans by Democrats to hike their taxes. Many on Wall Street think they’ve found just the thing. A niche strategy called private placement life insurance, or PPLI, was already gaining popularity among the very rich for its ability to shield fortunes from taxes. Now some advisers to the top 0.1% say it’s dominating conversations with their clients.
BusinessHarvard Health

Corporate Directors’ Implicit Theories of the Roles and Duties of Boards

In the fifteen years since the passage of the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act in the U.S., several institutional and regulatory changes have helped reshape boards of directors. During this time, other factors have emerged to place greater pressure on boards as well. In particular, larger activist investors have applied pressure on boards to focus their efforts on managerial oversight. Increasingly third-party rating services and proxy advisors such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) have suggested boards need to be more independent and focused on shareholder interests. Given this changing context, we conducted extensive interviews with 50 active directors and executives to try and better understand how directors view their jobs and what they view as some of the best practices.
MarketsInc.com

The Pitfalls of Venture Capital Valuations

Have you ever wondered how WeWork, valued at $47 billion in January 2019, fell to $12 billion in September of the same year when they planned to IPO? As tech unicorns, privately held companies with an initial valuation over $1 billion, become more and more commonplace, it is important to ask if these valuations are accurate or if they are artificially inflated without regard to their intrinsic value.
Economywealthmanagement.com

SEC Chairman Gensler Orders Review of Funds’ ESG Disclosures

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering more stringent disclosure requirements for investment funds amid concerns that some in the industry are making unfounded ESG claims. “Many funds these days brand themselves as ‘green,‘ ‘sustainable,‘ ‘low-carbon,’ and so on,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said on Wednesday, according...
EconomyHarvard Health

ESG 2.0—The Next Generation of Leadership

Kurt B. Harrison is a senior member of Russell Reynolds Associates’ Financial Services sector and co-head of the global Sustainability practice; Emily Meneer leads Russell Reynolds Associates’ Sustainability practice Knowledge team; and Beijing Zhu is a member of Russell Reynolds Associates’ Financial Services sector Knowledge team. This post is based on their Russell Reynolds memorandum.
Businessautomotive-fleet.com

Samsara Files Submission for Proposed IPO

Samsara Inc. announced that it has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the company announced in a statement on Sept. 1. This is related to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares...
Sioux Center, IAdordt.edu

Entrepreneurship Minor

BUAD 200: Introduction to Accounting (3) This course provides exposure to basic accounting information concerning the recording of daily business transactions and the preparation, use, and interpretation of accounting records and reports. Business Administration 100 strongly recommended. BUAD 201: Principles of Financial Accounting (3) Introduces the concepts and terminology of...
BusinessSpaceNews.com

Redwire completes SPAC merger

LOMPOC, Calif. — Space technology company Redwire announced Sept. 2 that it closed its merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), taking the company public and providing it with capital for future acquisitions. Shareholders of Genesis Park Acquisition Corporation voted Sept. 1 to approve the merger with Redwire, with 97%...
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

HomeLight Nabs $1.6 Billion Valuation in Zeev Ventures-Led Round

(Bloomberg)—Real estate technology company HomeLight has more than tripled its valuation to $1.6 billion, vaulting it to so-called unicorn status. Zeev Ventures, an existing investor, led the $100 million equity funding round for the San Francisco-based startup, which included participation from Group 11, Stereo Capital, Menlo Ventures and SoftBank Investment Advisers partner Lydia Jett, HomeLight founder and Chief Executive Officer Drew Uher said in an interview. The company also secured $263 million in debt financing.
Dallas, TXchannele2e.com

MSP Investor Trinity Hunt Partners Raises $460 Million Private Equity Fund

Trinity Hunt Partners, a frequent investor in managed service providers (MSPs) and IT consulting firms, has raised $460 million for Fund VI — which will focus on small-cap companies in business, healthcare and consumer services. Trinity Hunt Partners, based in Dallas, Texas, has extensive MSP M&A and investment experience. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy