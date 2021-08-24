Are CEOs Different?

Evaluating leaders and managers is a central concern for companies and their boards. A critical question is how CEOs differ from other top managers. There is much anecdotal evidence and many studies of specific companies and individual leaders, but there is very little systematic evidence about what CEOs look like, how they differ from other top managers, and which candidates are more likely to eventually be promoted to the top spot. In a recent study, drawing on unique data with personality assessments of thousands of candidates, we contrast the types of individuals that are considered for CEO, CFO, and COO positions. We examine who among the considered candidates is more likely to be hired for each position. And focusing on candidates earlier in their careers, we predict who eventually becomes a CEO, CFO, and COO.