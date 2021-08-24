Why Debbie Williamson’s Murder Remains Unsolved – Part II

(This is the second in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Deborah Williamson. Read the first article.) Debbie Williamson was just 18 years old when she was stabbed to death outside the back door of her residence in Lubbock, Texas, on August 24, 1975. She was a newlywed at the time of her death and, as part of my investigation into her case, I wanted to connect with her widowed husband, Doug Williamson. He graciously accepted George Jared’s and my request to meet with him and provide us with additional insight into Debbie’s habits, personality, and the crime itself.