Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Why Debbie Williamson’s Murder Remains Unsolved – Part II

By Jennifer Bucholtz
Posted by 
In Homeland Security
In Homeland Security
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(This is the second in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Deborah Williamson. Read the first article.) Debbie Williamson was just 18 years old when she was stabbed to death outside the back door of her residence in Lubbock, Texas, on August 24, 1975. She was a newlywed at the time of her death and, as part of my investigation into her case, I wanted to connect with her widowed husband, Doug Williamson. He graciously accepted George Jared’s and my request to meet with him and provide us with additional insight into Debbie’s habits, personality, and the crime itself.

amuedge.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
In Homeland Security

In Homeland Security

Washington, DC
146
Followers
802
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

 https://inhomelandsecurity.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Pizza Inn#Kitchen Sink#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Frederick County, MDPosted by
In Homeland Security

Preventing Firefighter Deaths Is Everyone’s Duty

The recent line-of-duty death of Captain Joshua Laird in Frederick County, Maryland, was a grim reminder to firefighters that firefighting is inherently dangerous. Unfortunately, we still have many line-of-duty deaths in single family home blazes or what others would call “bread and butter fires.”. In reviewing the radio traffic from...
Law EnforcementPosted by
In Homeland Security

Officers are Quitting. Can Policing Recover?

Podcast featuring Dr. Gary L. Deel, Ph.D, J.D., Faculty Director, School of Business and. Dr. Chuck Russo, Program Director, Criminal Justice. Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seeing an exodus of officers leaving the profession. Agencies are also receiving fewer, high-quality candidates applying to fill those positions. In this episode, APU’s Dr. Gary Deel talks to Criminal Justice program director Dr. Chuck Russo about the current state of law enforcement. Learn how agencies need to do a better job accurately representing the work of police officers to attract new and diverse recruits who have the right skillsets for the profession. Also hear discussion about topics like qualified immunity, body camera policies, training improvements, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy