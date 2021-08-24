Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

More Myths from Lucian Bebchuk

By Martin Lipton
Harvard Health
 9 days ago

Martin Lipton is a founding partner of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and matters affecting corporate policy and strategy. This post is based on a Wachtell Lipton memorandum by Mr. Lipton and William Savitt. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here).

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Royal Dutch Shell#Myths#Wachtell Lipton#The Business Roundtable#Brt#The World Economic Forum#Vanguard#The Harvard Law School#Jpmorgan Chase#Sephora#General Motors#Nike#Bank Of America#Dell Technologies#Hp Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
BusinessHarvard Health

Spotlight on Boards

Martin Lipton is a founding partner of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and matters affecting corporate policy and strategy. This post is based on a Wachtell Lipton memorandum by Mr. Lipton, Steven A. Rosenblum, Karessa L. Cain, and Hannah Clark. The ever-evolving challenges facing corporate...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Sarah Solum, Valerie Ford Jacob, and Michael Levitt are partners at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. This post is based on a Freshfields memorandum by Ms. Solum, Ms. Jacob, Mr. Levitt, Pamela Marcogliese, Elizabeth Bieber and Heather Kellam. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
EconomyInvestmentNews

Active investment managers must consider ESG when building portfolios today

Now regulation, reporting and transparency need to catch up to strengthen ESG investing, said Lisa Jones, US CEO, president, and head of Americas, at Amundi Asset Management. Liz Skinner [00:00:03] Welcome to Three Questions, I’m Liz Skinner with InvestmentNews and I’m excited to introduce you to Lisa Jones. She is CEO and president of the US and head of America’s at Amundi Asset Management. The firm is a two trillion dollar asset manager with its global headquarters in France and US headquarters in Boston. It has an ESG heritage that goes back to nineteen twenty eight. And we’ll start off by asking Lisa about that. So thank you again for joining us, Lisa.
EconomyHarvard Health

Corporate Racial Equality Investments—One Year Later

Robert Schwarz is a Senior Researcher at the Conference Board’s ESG Center. This post is based on his Conference Board report. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
EconomyHarvard Health

ESG and Incentives 2021 Report

John Borneman is Managing Director, Tatyana Day is Senior Consultant, and Olivia Voorhis is a Consultant at Semler Brossy Consulting Group LLC. This post is based on a Semler Brossy memorandum by Mr. Borneman, Ms. Day, Ms. Voorhis, Kevin Masini, Matthew Mazzoni, and Jennifer Teefey. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Paying for Long-Term Performance by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried (discussed on the Forum here); The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here); and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Regulators scrutinize ESG more closely as greenwashing explodes

Pressure is increasing on managers of ESG-labeled investment funds to show they’re being truthful with customers about what they’re selling. The heat was really turned up last week when the Securities and Exchange Commission and BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator, initiated a probe into allegations that Deutsche Bank’s DWS Group asset management arm has been misstating the environmental — and possibly the social — credentials of some of its ESG-labeled investment products. Regulators have signaled the review is at an early stage, and DWS has rejected claims it overstated ESG assets.
EconomyColumbia University

Why Aren’t There More Women Money Managers?

Diversification is a core principle of investing. Yet money managers have not applied it to their own ranks. Only around 10% of portfolio managers—the people most directly responsible for investing your money—are female, and the numbers are even worse at the ownership level. What are the causes of this underrepresentation, and what are its consequences—including for firms’ and clients’ bottom lines?
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Human capital is the key to a successful ESG strategy

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are an increasing priority for policymakers, boards and executives. Employees are important advocates and enablers of ESG strategies. Here's a model to measure human capital and align it with ESG priorities to meet goals and promote employee wellbeing. The geopolitical challenges amplified by the...
EconomyInvestmentNews

SEC’s Gensler orders review of funds’ ESG disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering more stringent disclosure requirements for investment funds amid concerns that some in the industry are making unfounded ESG claims. “Many funds these days brand themselves as ‘green,‘ ‘sustainable,‘ ‘low-carbon,’ and so on,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said Wednesday, according to the text of...
BusinessHarvard Health

Corporate Directors’ Implicit Theories of the Roles and Duties of Boards

In the fifteen years since the passage of the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act in the U.S., several institutional and regulatory changes have helped reshape boards of directors. During this time, other factors have emerged to place greater pressure on boards as well. In particular, larger activist investors have applied pressure on boards to focus their efforts on managerial oversight. Increasingly third-party rating services and proxy advisors such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) have suggested boards need to be more independent and focused on shareholder interests. Given this changing context, we conducted extensive interviews with 50 active directors and executives to try and better understand how directors view their jobs and what they view as some of the best practices.
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Scrutiny of ESG funds on greenwashing increases

(Bloomberg) – Pressure is mounting on managers of ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) mutual funds to show they are honest with clients about what they are selling. The tension escalated last week when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator, launched an investigation into allegations...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

SEC’s Gensler Cautions $2T Crypto Space Needs Oversight for Survival

The $2.1 trillion cryptocurrency trading space has grown so large so fast that it’s too big to survive without regulatory oversight, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler told the Financial Times on Wednesday (Sept. 1). He said that without a regulatory framework, the crypto industry could lose the...
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Harvard Business School Announces 2021 Goldsmith Fellows

Fellowship program supports MBA students with experience and a career interest in social enterprise. BOSTON—Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced the 2021 recipients of its Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowships. Established in 1988 by the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation and Richard L. Menschel (MBA 1959), a former director of the Foundation and a limited partner at Goldman Sachs, to encourage students from the nonprofit and public sector to attend HBS, these fellowships enable the School to award $10,000 to a select number of incoming MBA students.
West Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

American Equity announces new chief financial officer

Announced that Axel André will join the West Des Moines-based life and annuity company this month as chief financial officer. Most recently, André was executive vice president and CFO for Denver-based Jackson National Life Insurance Co., a position he held for just over a year. Before that, he worked nearly seven years at American International Group, initially as chief risk officer for individual retirement, group retirement and institutional markets and then as CFO of individual retirement for AIG. Earlier he was managing director on the global insurance strategies team at investment banking firm Goldman Sachs. He has a doctorate in physics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in physics from Imperial College in London. “I am delighted to welcome Axel to be a part of our executive leadership team,” said Anant Bhalla, American Equity’s president and CEO. “I believe he brings the right combination of intellect, curiosity and proven leadership experiences, to serve as our next CFO as AEL transforms itself into a unique company at the intersection of the insurance and asset management value chain.” Bhalla has been AEL’s interim CFO since May 24, when the company announced that its previous CFO, Ted Johnson, would no longer hold that position. Johnson, who had worked for American Equity for more than 20 years, subsequently entered into a $1.15 million separation agreement with American Equity and left the company on July 16.
Businessdallassun.com

Kidoz CEOs Talk and Research Published in Corporate Awareness Program

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the 'Company'), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced that the Q2 2021 Kidoz Research Report update from Fundamental Research Corp. titled ‘Ad Revenue up 196% YoY / Entering China' can be reviewed in full on the Company's website https://investor.kidoz.net/research/
Businesscfodive.com

Following failed merger, Willis Towers Watson hires new CFO

London-based advisory insurance and risk management broker Willis Towers Watson has rehired Andrew Krasner, a former executive, as CFO, part of its effort to realign its strategic priorities following its attempted merger with Aon, which failed because of antitrust concerns. Krasner has been the CFO of insurance brokerage AssuredPartners for...
MarketsPosted by
GOBankingRates

10 ETF Myths Debunked

The first modern-day mutual fund was launched in 1924, offering investors an easy way to own a professionally managed portfolio. Until the fairly recent past, these types of funds dominated the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy