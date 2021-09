IDAHO FALLS - On Friday morning, August 27, 2021, just outside Idaho Falls, an Idaho State Trooper stopped a Lincoln SUV traveling north on Interstate 15 for an equipment violation. During the stop, evidence was obtained by the trooper that indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs. In a search of the vehicle, more than 20-pounds of a white crystal-like substance was found. The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. Pipes used to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine were also found.