Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Albert Einstein College Of Medicine And City University Of New York Researchers Receive $14.5 Million NIH Grant To Lead HIV Studies In Central Africa

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) have been awarded a five-year, $14.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to continue leading and expand their research on HIV treatment and care in five Central African nations.

The new award builds on previous NIH-funded work by the Central Africa International epidemiology Databases to Evaluate AIDS (CA-IeDEA), a large-scale study involving more than forty researchers and tens of thousands of patients living with HIV/AIDS in Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, and Rwanda. The effort began more than a decade ago and has been co-led by Kathryn Anastos, M.D., professor of medicine, of epidemiology & public health, of obstetrics & gynecology and women's health at Einstein, co-director emerita of the Global Health Center, and an internist at Montefiore Health System.

CA-IeDEA is one of seven regional centers that belong to a larger global research consortium, the International epidemiology Databases to Evaluate AIDS (IeDEA). The IeDEA teams consolidate and analyze vast amounts of health data so that researchers can study high-priority questions on HIV treatment and care. CA-IeDEA focuses on determining successful strategies that lead to improved outcomes for people living with HIV. These approaches include timely diagnosis and enrollment into care, engaging and keeping patients in care, and rapid initiation of antiretroviral therapy (ART) to reduce the risk of death and further transmission of the virus.

More than 86,000 people have enrolled in CA-IeDEA at participating sites in the five countries since the program was launched in 2006. There are nearly 40,000 people currently receiving HIV care at 21 CA-IeDEA sites. The five countries that comprise the center are among those with the greatest burden of HIV infection in the world.

In addition to Dr. Anastos, the two other principal investigators on the new CA-IeDEA grant are Marcel Yotebieng, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H. associate professor of medicine at Einstein, and Denis Nash, Ph.D., M.P.H., distinguished professor of epidemiology and executive director of the Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health (ISPH) at CUNY SPH.

Combating HIV/AIDS in Central Africa

The grant will provide continued support for CA-IeDEA's existing projects and fund three new initiatives: the collection of data on cardiovascular and other noncommunicable diseases to understand how these conditions affect older African adults living with HIV; a research program for adolescents living with HIV, including those who were infected around the time of birth; and studies of people co-infected with tuberculosis that will measure lung function impairment and risk of recurrence after successful treatment.

"This new award will allow us to expand our clinical reach and research focus, enrolling more children and adults with HIV/AIDS who visit health clinics in urban and rural areas in our five partner countries," Dr. Anastos said. "Our overall goal is to increase access to HIV services and improve outcomes for patients, including not only successful initiation of ART, but also diagnosis and treatment of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases."

Researchers will share anonymized data sets with public health experts and non-governmental organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO). "Larger samples from a variety of patients can help us understand critical questions," said Dr. Yotebieng. "For example, what are the experiences of adolescents living with AIDS, how do they transition to adult care, and how can they benefit more from treatments? A major aim we have is leveraging implementation science approaches—looking at ways services are delivered, what gaps exist, and how to close them."

Mentoring Researchers

A key part of the grant supports training local scientists and building capacity to sustain research initiatives. "In any country, it takes decades to 'grow' a new community of researchers, and it requires an infrastructure that can nurture them," said Dr. Anastos. "We're putting in place a system to mentor and provide statistical and study design assistance to junior investigators in Africa, so they can ask and answer the questions they want to tackle."

Multiregional research

Dr. Nash will lead the team's involvement in multiregional research that includes assessing the varying success rates of antiretroviral therapy across the seven IeDEA regions. This has included CA-IeDEA's leadership in assessing "Treat All," the 2015 World Health Organization guidelines to treat all individuals upon diagnosis of HIV regardless of CD4 cell count, as well as the development of IeDEA's consensus statement on research priorities to optimize the guideline's impact on people living with HIV.

The CA-IeDEA team is also seeking additional funding to examine the influence of climate change on HIV care and outcomes among the more than 2 million patients who have enrolled at IeDEA-participating sites in 44 countries since 2004. The team will compare data on global temperature and rainfall with that from IeDEA to determine the effect of extreme weather, if any, on patients. "National governments, normative bodies, and global funders, including WHO, UNAIDS, and PEPFAR, have not adequately factored climate-related data into short- and long-term planning, largely because studies like the one we are planning have not been done," said Dr. Nash. The grant is titled "Central Africa International Epidemiology databases to Evaluate Aids" (2U01AI096299-13).

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2020-21 academic year, Einstein is home to 721 M.D. students, 178 Ph.D. students, 109 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 265 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,900 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2020, Einstein received more than $197 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island. For more information, please visit einsteinmed.org, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook , and view us on YouTube.

About the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) is committed to teaching, research and service that creates a healthier New York City and helps promote equitable, efficient and evidence-based solutions to pressing health problems facing cities around the world. For more information, visit sph.cuny.edu. Twitter @CUNYSPH.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albert-einstein-college-of-medicine-and-city-university-of-new-york-researchers-receive-14-5-million-nih-grant-to-lead-hiv-studies-in-central-africa-301361762.html

SOURCE Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#York College#City College Of New York#Nih#Central African#The Global Health Center#Montefiore Health System#Isph#Cuny Sph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
HIV
Related
ScienceScientist

Immunologist Thomas Hodge Dies of COVID-19 at 69

Immunologist and virologist Thomas Hodge III died on July 31 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 69. According to The Washington Post, Hodge was medically ineligible to be vaccinated against the disease. Born and raised in Gainesville, Georgia, Hodge graduated from Emory University in nearby Atlanta in 1974, where...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Vaccine Study Explores COVID-19 and Autoimmune Disease

An estimated 8% of Americans have an autoimmune disease, including a disproportionate number of people in the minority communities most severely impacted by COVID-19. In addition, higher rates of severe COVID-19 and death have been reported in people with autoimmune disease than in the general population. It is unclear whether this is attributable to the autoimmune disease, the immunosuppressive medications taken to treat it, or both.
Collegesbocaratontribune.com

FAU Researcher Receives $1.8M NIH Award

Florida Atlantic University’s Raquel Assis, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science within the College of Engineering and Computer Science, and a fellow of FAU’s Institute for Human Health and Disease Intervention (I-HEALTH), has received a five-year, $1.8 million “Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award” (MIRA) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The goal of this early career award is to enhance the ability of investigators to take on ambitious scientific projects and approach problems more creatively.
Small BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cellectar Receives $2M NIH Grant For Rare Lymphoma Study

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) has received a peer-reviewed National Institutes of Health (NIH) Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant of approximately $2 million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The Company is currently conducting a pivotal study of iopofosine I-131 (CLR 131) in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) patients...
CancerNewswise

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Researchers Awarded Major Multi-Center Grant to Study Uveal Melanoma

Newswise — Researchers at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Moffitt Cancer Center and the University of Florida Health Cancer Center received a five-year, $3.95 million NIH grant to study how uveal melanoma spreads to the liver. This work was previously supported by two Florida State Team Science Awards, which provided early-stage funding to help the team progress to the larger NIH grant.
CancerPosted by
The Associated Press

Advanced Chemotherapy Technologies, Inc. Awarded $4 Million NIH Grant to Pursue Treatment for Locally Advanced Non-resectable Pancreatic Cancer

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Advanced Chemotherapy Technologies (ACT), Inc., a clinical-stage drug delivery company, announced today that it has been awarded a Phase IIb Small Business Innovation research (SBIR) grant expected to total $4 million over two years from the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. The grant, in combination with prior financing, supports development of the company’s ACT-IOP-003 local drug delivery system for the treatment of locally advanced non-resectable and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

NIH Launches Study of Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kidney Transplant Recipients

Trial Will Assess Antibody Response in People Who Did Not Respond to Two-Dose Regimen. A pilot study has begun to assess the antibody response to a third dose of an authorized COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in kidney transplant recipients who did not respond to two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The Phase 2 trial is sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Cancerwnypapers.com

UB receives $1.8 million grant to make cancer treatments less toxic

Using a new class of drugs developed at UB, researchers aim to prevent anticancer toxins from harming healthy tissue. Cancer treatments are effective at destroying tumors, but they are also harmful to healthy cells. To reduce unwanted toxicity, University at Buffalo professor Joseph Balthasar received a $1.8 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to develop a novel strategy that blocks the delivery of anticancer toxins to healthy tissue.
ScienceEurekAlert

Monoclonal antibody prevents malaria in small NIH trial

One dose of a new monoclonal antibody discovered and developed at the National Institutes of Health safely prevented malaria for up to nine months in people who were exposed to the malaria parasite. The small, carefully monitored clinical trial is the first to demonstrate that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria in people. The trial was sponsored and conducted by scientists from the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, and was funded by NIAID. The findings were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.
SciencePosted by
POZ

NIH Makes Substantial New Investment of Over $265M in HIV Cure Research

The National Institutes of Health has awarded approximately $53 million in annual funding over the next five years to 10 research organizations in a continued effort to find a cure for HIV. The new awards for the Martin Delaney Collaboratories for HIV Cure Research program further expand the initiative’s 2016 renewal from six institutions to 10, and represent a funding increase of approximately 75 percent. Additionally, one of the new grants is focused specifically on HIV cure research in infants and children.
SciencePosted by
The Associated Press

Feinstein Institutes Receives $1.3M NIH Bioelectronic Medicine Grant to Study Neuro-Immune Signaling

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2021-- The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the global scientific home of bioelectronic medicine, has been awarded a multi-year $1.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study how immune signals are transmitted to the brain through the vagus nerve. The study’s principal investigator, Eric H. Chang, PhD, will use novel calcium imaging technology to monitor neural activity in the hopes of discovering new clues into how the immune system communicates with the nervous system.
Washington Statestateofreform.com

$55.6 million grant awarded to Alzheimer’s research study led by University of Washington and Kaiser Permanente Washington

A long-running research study of dementia onset in older adults, led by the University of Washington, Kaiser Permanente Washington, and the University of California San Diego, has been awarded an estimated $55.6 million grant by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This award is more than three times the study’s current funding level.
Medical Sciencethewestsidegazette.com

Study Reveals Covid-19 Vaccines Reduce Infection, Mortality Risk In Organ Transplant Patients

WASHINGTON — A pair of research letters reveal that vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 substantially lowers the risks of breakthrough infections and death due to Covid-19 in adult organ transplant recipients. The study’s findings were published in the journal ‘Transplantation,’ the official Journal of The Transplantation Society, and the International Liver Transplantation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy