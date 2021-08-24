UC Fraud Reporting Continues
The NLCRPD continues to file reports from victims concerning the UC fraud reporting that was prevalent in recent weeks. While a noticeable decrease in the reporting of UC fraud and fraud related activities has been noted the problem still persists as there has been on average one report filed every day for the past two-week reporting period. Anyone who is a resident of Clay Township, Penn Township, Warwick Township, or the Borough of East Petersburg who has experienced a fraud or a potential unreported fraud is encouraged to report the crime to the NLCRPD.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
