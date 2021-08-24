UC Fraud Reporting Continues

Sector/District: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Reporting party stated that this fraud stems from the T-Mobile Hack. She stated that an unknown person opened a checking and savings account in her name at a banking chain on August 22-23, 2021. The reporting party stated that she isn't even a customer of the bank. She was aware of this fraud when she received a debit card and two notices from the bank. She stated that she went to the nearest branch of the and advised the bank that she did not open any accounts with them. The bank closed the accounts. The bank stated that the unknown person deposited $250.00 and over drew the account by $100.00 They stated that the money was withdrawn on August 25, 2021, through an app. Activity appears to have been an offshore related crime. No further action.