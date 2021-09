BOSTON – Co-owners of a New Hampshire asbestos abatement company were sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for making false statements to employee pension plans. Richard Quinn, 58, of Sterling, Mass., and Gary McCaffrey, 66, of Salem, N.H., were each sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to two years of probation with the first six months to be served in home confinement. Both defendants were also ordered to pay a fine of $25,000 and restitution of $337,416. Quinn and McCaffrey previously pleaded guilty on April 30, 2021 and May 25, 2021, respectively, to one count each of making false statements to a pension plan covered by the Employee Retirement Security Act (ERISA).