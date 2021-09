It was Family Day at the first Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon of the new school year on Monday at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. There was special guest Jamie Neushul, a member of the USA gold-medal winning women's water polo team at the Tokyo Olympics, talking about her older and younger sisters Kiley and Ryann, respectively. All three women are Dos Pueblos alums. Kiley won water polo gold at the 2016 Olympics and retired earlier this year. Ryann was one of the final players cut before the Tokyo Games.