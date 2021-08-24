Travel the World of Spa Culture Without Leaving Vancouver
According to Theravada scripture, over two millennia ago a disciple of the Buddha, Jīvaka Kumārabhṛta, gained extraordinary medical and herbal skills allowing him to treat both kings and the Buddha himself, and gave birth to a thriving healing tradition. A 12th-century Slavic text tells of the apostle Andrew visiting the ancient city of Novgorod, where he remarked with wonder that the Slavs would go into their wooden bathhouses and “warm them to extreme heat, then undress, and after anointing themselves with tallow, they take young reeds and lash their bodies…Then they drench themselves with cold water, and thus are revived.” In the 15th century, Korean monks lit the fires of state-supported kiln saunas, according to Joseon Dynasty records.montecristomagazine.com
