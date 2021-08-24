Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Paul Burrell surprised Prince Harry hasn't criticised satirical show The Prince

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Burrell is disappointed that Prince Harry has not condemned the portrayal of his nephew Prince George in animated series 'The Prince'. The former royal household servant - who was Harry's mother Princess Diana's butler for 10 years - has watched the HBO Max satirical series which mocks the British Royal Family, in particular eight-year-old George, the oldest child of Harry's brother Prince William.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Burrell
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Prince William
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Gary Janetti
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Lucy Punch
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Iwan Rheon
Person
Condola Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#Uk#Hbo#The British Royal Family#Closer#Downton Abbey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
Gossip Cop

Report: Queen Elizabeth Finally Meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Daughter

Has Lilibet Diana met her namesake? One report says Prince Harry introduced Queen Elizabeth to the baby during a reunion at Balmoral. Gossip Cop investigates what would be a huge story. ‘Queen Meets Lilibet!’. The cover of New Idea reads “family reunion at Balmoral.” The queen is settling into her...
Gossip Cop

Queen Elizabeth Forbids Prince Harry And Meghan Markle From Having UK Christening?

Is Queen Elizabeth forbidding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from giving their daughter, Lilibet Diana, a royal christening? One tabloid insists the queen is “under pressure” to not allow her great-granddaughter to be christened at Windsor Castle. Gossip Cop investigates. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Headed For A Rude Awakening’?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
nickiswift.com

Why Kate Middleton Will No Longer Receive A Huge Honor On Her Birthday Each Year

This year, Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday quietly. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 39 on January 9, had the privilege of being spoiled by those closest to her. Due to Great Britain's lockdown restrictions earlier this year, Kate spent the day with her husband and children, who apparently took good care of her. According to People, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis seized the opportunity to make their mother's birthday a special one by reverting to an age-old British custom: They had a tea party.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Meghan Markle Received From Her Father On Her 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, 2021. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have spent the day quietly, at home with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, according to Harper's Bazaar. To kick off the next decade of her life, Meghan launched a new initiative by way of the Archewell website. Said new initiative, called 40x40, saw Meghan asking 40 of her closest gal pals to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who was getting back into the work force after losing her job during the coronavirus pandemic.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
PetsETOnline.com

Princess Charlotte Holds a Butterfly in Precious New Pic

Princess Charlotte is appreciating nature! Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their joint Instagram account on Saturday to share a new photo of their middle child. The couple are also parents to Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 3. In the sweet pic, 6-year-old Charlotte, wearing a blue T-shirt...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
enstarz.com

Prince Harry Reunites With Ex Chelsy Davy Without Meghan Markle Knowing? [REPORT]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently enjoying life as parents, especially when their second child, Lilibeth Diana, was born. However, one report claims that the Duke is going behind his wife's back to meet with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy; is this true?. According to a report published by New...
CelebritiesCNN

Inside Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion

London CNN — Why are people so fascinated by royalty? For some it’s the mystique, while it’s the curiosity factor for others. Meghan and Harry have done a lot to expose the inner workings of the British monarchy and show that life as a royal isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But, if anything, this has only increased interest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy