Paul Burrell surprised Prince Harry hasn't criticised satirical show The Prince
Paul Burrell is disappointed that Prince Harry has not condemned the portrayal of his nephew Prince George in animated series 'The Prince'. The former royal household servant - who was Harry's mother Princess Diana's butler for 10 years - has watched the HBO Max satirical series which mocks the British Royal Family, in particular eight-year-old George, the oldest child of Harry's brother Prince William.www.arcamax.com
