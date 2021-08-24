Every Spirit Halloween Store Currently Open In Idaho

We've all come to know that India Creek Plaza puts on some fantastic events. If you are ever looking for something to do on any given weekend, you can assume that they have something fun to do. The one that we are looking forward to the most is the Taco Taste-Off. Suppose you love food trucks, more specifically food trucks that serve tacos. In that case, you will definitely want to be there because the best taco food trucks from the entire Treasure Valley will be there. Get food from your favorite food trucks and try food from ones you've never heard of before. Most importantly, vote for the taco you thought was the best because just before 9pm, the winning taco will be announced.