Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

These Hilarious TikTok Videos Summarize Daily Life in Idaho

By Mateo
Posted by 
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were born and raised in Idaho like me, you're familiar with the stereotypes that come with being a "mountain person", if you will. Here in Idaho, we hear all sorts of generalizations. There's always a looming assumption that we all play football on blue fields...or potato fields. Even...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
Boise, ID
Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Deer#Jaketheblond3can#Idaho Sturgeon Fishin#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Is Boise’s Bench Home To a Friendly Badger?

If you have ever wanted to know what is going on up on the Boise Bench, the world-famous "Boise Bench Dwellers" group on Facebook is the plug. Living here in the Treasure Valley is, for the most part, a very peaceful thing. Major crime, disaster, or drama is few and far between. It seems that it is always the "random" things that happen in our area--or the "random people" that get us into the news or get us laughing.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

COVID Tests in Boise: Where Are They All At?

The word "interesting" would be one descriptor for the times we're currently living in and some of the "realities", although they are new, are very much here to stay for the foreseeable future. Yes, we're talking about COVID. After everything imaginable--worldwide, really--was shot down for an entire year, we're now...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Second Date Update: Joy and Adam (Hero to Zero)

The guy in today’s Second Date stepped in to make a heroic gesture, but what happened after that made everything uncomfortable. So we’re gonna try and help him rescue a rendezvous and another date!. 10 Flights Out Of Boise for Under $100. We all know that Boise, Idaho is one...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Primary Health Is Over Capacity; Limited Hours Announced

Just this afternoon, Idaho Governor Brad Little had a lot to say about the current state of COVID-19 in Idaho. Unfortunately, the news wasn't so stellar. The Governor shared that because Idaho's Intensive Care Unit beds are so close to being completely full, he is instating Idaho National Guard members to assist local hospitals, especially in Northern Idaho where cases are the most intense right now. Governor Little also asked the public to get vaccinated.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Bars Pour 13 Beers in Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

Spend any time online, around the news, or reading headlines, and you'll get a grasp of just how messy the situation in Afghanistan is at the moment. While it may be on the other side of the globe, for the past 20 years our country, including many service men and women from the State of Idaho, have been deployed to fight the war in Afghanistan. Tour after tour, many Idahoans risked it all and some gave it all, for our country in Afghanistan.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Viral “TikTok Doc” Attacks Boise Man Appointed to Health Board

A polarizing debate was taken here in the Treasure Valley over process that was to name the next medical doctor or physician to the Central District Health's Board of Health just days ago. After years of serving on the board, newly elected Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson moved to not renew Dr. Ted Epperly as the physician for the Board of Health. According to these commissioners, the Central District Health needed a physician that represented the "outside view".
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Ass Wine

Jeffrey is Phone Tapping a grocery store manager and asking for a wine recommendation. He doesn’t know much about wine, but what little advice he does have is gonna come back to bite him. Boise's Ultimate Taco Guide. If you have ever found yourself looking for some tacos in the...
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

The Drunkest States of America: How Tipsy is Idaho?

With a thriving downtown scene, major events like Treefort Music Festival (which just so happens to be home to Ale Fort) and several drink-worthy patios--we've got to assume that the Treasure Valley loves their drinks. Right?. Along with all of the great bars, breweries, pubs and more--did you know there's...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

What To Do In Boise On National Just Because Day

Today is National Just Because Day. HUh? yeah that was my initial reaction too. How did this day come to be? According to national day calendar "In the late 1950s, Joseph J. Goodwin of Los Gatos, California, created Just Because Day. It began as a family holiday and grew into an annual celebration across the United States."
Nampa, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Exclusive Access: Nampa Warhawk Warbird [Photos]

Every year the skies of Nampa, Idaho, are transformed with the sounds of freedom from vintage World War Two Fighter Planes. It's time once again for the annual Warbird RoundUp at the Warhawk Air Museum. The Warhawk Museum is welcoming pilots and their airplanes from all over the country and you're invited to check them out this weekend in Nampa.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

It’s Dog Appreciation Day! Which Breed is Idaho’s Favorite?

I mean, you can't choose just one... Can you imagine a world without dogs? I was just looking at my dog Oliver the other day thinking how crazy it is to have an animal living in our home. But then I thought, he's more than just an animal... he's family. Dogs, and other pets, have a way of becoming a part of you. It's really something special.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Three Fun First Week Of School Traditions

Here in the Treasure Valley West Ada Schools started today. Yes, there were plenty of tears from all the kindergarden drop offs but there was also a sense of relief, a sense of freedom and most importantly a chance to regain some sanity. Needless to say every stay at home mom was out having brunch with their girlfriends after dropping off the kids. Congrats Moms... you deserve it.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Take A 4K Tour of BSU For Your Daily Treadmill Routine

School is officially back in session at Boise State University. After the crazy pandemic year of 2020, this is the first time a lot of students will be on campus for classes. Anyone who's had a chance to tour the campus has seen how awesome it is. But many haven't had the chance to stroll about campus. And depending on where their classes are, students likely might not see various parts of campus during their run as students. Don't worry, there's a 4K Walking Tour for that.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Every Spirit Halloween Store Currently Open In Idaho

Some may think it's too early to discuss Halloween. And those people would be wrong. Are we still in August? Yes. But there's about a week left and September will fly by per how time seems to be going these days. Can anyone really believe we are heading into the final quarter of 2021?! And once October hits, forget it. If you haven't prepared a costume by then, you're going to be scrambling to piece something together. Even if you take costumes out of the equation, decorations are a must! You have to jump on that early before all the good stuff is taken. And no one understands that like Spirit Halloween stores.
Meridian, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Free Krispy Kreme Donuts In Meridian

"I feel the need, the need for speed"... At one point I thought I was addicted to fast cars, the truth is that I'm addicted to cars period. New, old, classics, fast or slow I love them all. There is also one more thing I'm addicted too... baked goods. I love cake, cookies, bread in general but at the top of the baked good list are donuts, not just any donuts... Krispy Kreme Donuts. You can Imagine my excitement when I found out last March that Krispy Kreme ( I know they're not baked) my favorite donut spot was giving away free donuts if you showed them your vaccination card.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Behold, Boise’s Worst Parking Job!

I will be the first to admit that I am not a good driver. Rather, I'm not a confident driver which can be bothersome to others on the road. As such, I try and be very understanding and patient with other drivers who aren't doing the best job navigating roadways. You won't catch me revenge driving against anyone or flipping the bird. I'll just talk trash in my car while trying to give the benefit of the doubt. But what I have no sympathy for is a botched parking job.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Spend The Night In One Of These Four Spectacular Boise Boys Airbnbs

If you live in the Treasure Valley, you've at least seen one episode of Boise Boys on HGTV. If not, you've either been living under a rock, or you moved here a few weeks ago. If so, welcome to Boise, and you should really watch an episode of Boise Boys! The home flipping show is based here and features Timer + Love's Clint Robinson and Luke Caldwell. I can't prove it, but their television show may be responsible for the city's growth over the past couple of years. The program is essentially an hour-long commercial for living in the City of Trees. The next time you have out-of-town guests or you just want to get away from your house for a night, you can stay in a place that was renovated on the hit show or by the show's stars. Or, if you happen to be traveling to Hawaii, you can stay in a house owned by one of the Boise Boys. Here are current listings of homes with a connection to our hometown reality stars.
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

West Ada Parents Opting Out of Mask Requirements: Photos

Hundreds of parents of students in the West Ada School District lined up outside the district's headquarters to fill out the mask opt-out form. Parents were given a choice to allow their kids not to wear masks during the school day, which starts Thursday morning. Idaho's largest school district voted 3-2 to require mask-wearing this year. There was an opt-out option that has parents driving and lining up outside beginning Wednesday at noon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy